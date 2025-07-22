The Four Seasons: Lingering Threads That Will Spark New Drama For Season 2

Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield’s small-screen adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy film, The Four Seasons, blew past expectations upon its premiere on May 1, 2025. The series garnered 12 million views within its first week of release, becoming the top English title on Netflix. Given its massive viewership numbers and positive approval ratings, it’s a no-brainer that the streaming giant renewed the romantic comedy for a second season two weeks after its debut.
Starring Fey, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo alongside Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen, the series revolves around the friendship of three married couples. While a divorce threatens their decades-long relationship, an unexpected death pulls them together to reflect on life’s fragility and cherish their bond. As Season 1’s ending killed off a major character, viewers are left to wonder how The Four Seasons Season 2 will fill the void. Here are some unresolved threads the next chapter might explore for another exciting season.
Will Jack And Kate’s Marriage Survive?
Jack (Will Forte) was actively considering ending his marriage to Kate (Tina Fey) during the group’s ski trip in Episode 7. Having struggled to get along throughout the series, they embraced couples counseling in Episode 6 to save their marriage. Yet their issues persist, compelling Jack to consult a divorce attorney. Things improved for the duo in the Season’s finale, after a near-death experience reignited Kate’s love for Jack.
Relying on Jack to save her from the frozen lake seemingly saved their marriage as well. Kate proclaimed Jack her soulmate after he rescued and cared for her. This experience, at the heels of Nick’s death, has probably helped the two realize that they should be more appreciative of each other. But then, this doesn’t guarantee anything. They have deep-seated issues that therapy hasn’t been able to fix, and are envious of Nick (Carell) for leaving Anne to restart his love life with Ginny. So, the fate of their marriage is a valid premise for The Four Seasons’ second season to explore.
Will Ginny Become Part Of The Friend Group?
As Nick’s new partner after his divorce from Anne, Ginny (Erika Henningsen) finds herself grappling to fit in the mix. First, she had to deal with Lila (Julia Lester), Anne and Nick’s daughter, who is unhappy about her dad leaving her mum for Ginny. Then, with Nick’s sudden death, she’s treated as an outcast and forced into a situation where she has to validate what she had with Nick.
Confronting the friend group, Ginny compels them to acknowledge her place in Nick’s life. And to cap it all, she discloses that she is pregnant with their late friend’s child. All of these set the stage for the character to feature prominently in The Four Seasons Season 2. Tracey Wigfield hinted at this during an interview with TVinsider.
“If we did another season, we would want the same group of friends,” said the show’s co-creator. “And we’d want Ginny to really be tied in there because she and Anne are going to have children who are siblings.” This will give “us a lot to play with in their relationship,” added Wigfield. Lang Fisher echoed Wigfield’s sentiments while speaking to USA TODAY. The pregnancy “ties Ginny into the group and presents interesting dynamics for her and Anne,” she said. “Now, they’ll have children who are siblings of very different ages, and it lets Ginny still be part of this group as we see them in the next year moving forward.”
How Will Nick’s Death Affect Anne And Terry?
Following her divorce from Nick, Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) remained single until Episode 7, when she started dating Terry (Toby Huss). In the same episode, Anne loses her former husband. Nick’s death may have complicated things for the two, but how they deal with that is up in the air. Will they get serious, or has Nick’s death become their undoing? Terry might be what Anne needs to get through her grief and adjust to being Lila’s only parent. What’s more, he’s a fun addition to the friend group, and it’d be interesting to see what the character brings to the story with more screen time. Check out wholesome rants that capture Family Guy’s best humor.
