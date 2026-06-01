This Artist Turns Persian Carpets Into Surreal Animal Sculptures (23 Pics)

At first glance, Debbie Lawson’s sculptures might look like richly patterned Persian carpets placed inside a room. But look a little closer, and something strange begins to happen. A fox seems to step out of the fabric, a bear appears to rise from the ornate surface, or a wild animal looks as if it has been caught mid-escape from the rug itself. The Scottish artist creates striking rug-sculptures that blend wildlife, domestic interiors, and textile traditions into works that feel both familiar and wonderfully surreal.
Using wire mesh, tape, resin, and real patterned carpets, Lawson carefully builds her sculptures so that the animals appear to grow directly from the decorative textiles around them. Her work explores the thin boundary between the wild and the domestic, turning ordinary household objects into something alive, mysterious, and slightly unsettling. Many of these ideas are also deeply personal, as her family has generations of ties to the textile industry in Dundee, Scotland, adding another layer of history and meaning to the craft behind the illusion.
We also wanted to learn more about Debbie’s work and how she turned to this specific form of sculpture, so you’ll find our interview with the artist below. Scroll down to see Debbie Lawson’s rug-sculptures, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.
More info: Instagram | debbielawson.com
#1 “Philippine Eagle”
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When asked what first inspired Debbie to create her sculptures, she traced the idea back to a vivid childhood memory: “I think the idea goes back to a childhood memory. When I was about seven years old, I often had to wait in the wood-paneled waiting room of a psychoanalyst’s office. The patterned carpet fascinated me far more than the magazines that were left out for visitors. I would spend hours staring at its intricate designs, letting my imagination wander and discovering hidden forms within the patterns. Looking back, I think those early experiences planted the seed for the work I create today.”
#2 “Ozymandias”
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#3 “Roaring Bear”
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We were also curious about the relationship between nature and domestic spaces in her work, and what continues to draw her to that theme: “The boundary between the wild and the domestic feels incredibly thin to me, and that idea resonates on a very deep level. Throughout history, our homes and public spaces have been filled with references to nature, often hidden within decorative motifs and patterns. From the frescoes of Pompeii to the textile designs of William Morris, natural forms have always been woven into the spaces we inhabit. Historical furniture frequently incorporated animal legs and feet, while heraldic creatures appeared on fireplaces and doorways, bringing the power and symbolism of the natural world into everyday life. My work continues that conversation, exploring how nature has always been present just beneath the surface of our domestic environments.”
#4 “Red Eagle”
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#5 “Gathering Of The Clans”
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When asked whether there is a particular piece in her portfolio that feels especially personal or meaningful, Debbie pointed to one of her recent works: “One of my most meaningful recent works is a large eagle sculpture emerging from a wall-mounted rug. I wanted to capture the incredible energy of a bird of prey at the exact moment before flight, when all of its strength and focus are poised between action and stillness. Creating it brought back memories of an unforgettable day spent flying both a hawk and an eagle in the Scottish Highlands. In many ways, the piece also became a tribute to the women in my family who endured difficult circumstances while pursuing creative freedom. That personal connection gives the sculpture a special significance for me.”
#6 “Blue Leopard”
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#7 “Persian Kangaroo”
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Finally, we asked Debbie what she hopes people feel or think about when they encounter her sculptures for the first time: “I hope people experience a small spark of recognition and wonder. My wish is that they begin to see the objects around them differently and imagine that the familiar things in their everyday lives might be capable of coming alive. If my work encourages people to let their imagination run free, even for a moment, then I feel it has achieved something meaningful.”
#8 “Dancing Bear”
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#9 “White Lion”
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#10 “Blue Bear Head”
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#11 “Blue Lion”
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#12 “Forests Of The Night”
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#13 “Brown Tiger”
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#14 “Blue Monkey”
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#15 “Prospero”
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#16 “Blue Bear”
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#17 “Red Lion”
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#18 “Oasis”
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#19 “Green Stag”
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#20 “Arabian Tahr”
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#21 “Gathering Of The Clans 2”
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#22 “Wild Dog Sundown”
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#23 “Persian Gull”
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