30 Pics That Prove The Netherlands Is One Of The Most Beautiful Countries

With a population of 17.7 million people, the Netherlands is famous for many things, including delicious Dutch cheese and stroopwafels, unique cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and historical figures and artists like Anne Frank and Vincent Van Gogh. Let’s also not forget that the country accommodates more bicycles than people (23.9 million to be exact), and the countryside is full of majestic landscapes adorned with windmills and tulips.

If all of this above hasn’t convinced you to visit the country, or at least want to know more about it, the stunning imagery in “The Best of the Netherlands” Instagram account might. It’s full of pictures that perfectly capture the essence and beauty of this unique corner of the earth. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation we had with digital creator and expat in the Netherlands, Kamil Kowal, aka Wannabe Amsterdammer, who kindly agreed to tell us more about life in this country.

We also reached out to photographer and American expat living in the Netherlands, Amy Harper, who kindly shared her own experience, too.

