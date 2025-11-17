50 Unbelievable Posts From Entitled Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could (New Pics)

59% of American parents plan to spend more than $18,000 per child on their care expenses in 2023. Last year, this amount totaled $10,000. With such an increase in costs, it’s no surprise that some parents want to cut corners to make it to the next month.
Unfortunately, sometimes they try to cheap out on hiring a babysitter. From asking them to work weekends with no notice to offering $70 a week, these parents are attempting to hire caregivers with little to no pay or benefits.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most demanding and lowest-paying nanny job offers from all over the internet. Below is a list of parents who wanted the best for their children but failed in the eyes of caregivers.
#1 And Then There Is This
Image source: mcnaughtized
#2 They Couldn’t Even Feed Those Children At $100 A Week
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Watch My Kids Overnight For Free And Also Have The Pleasure Of Renting An Overpriced Room In A Super Loud House. How On Earth Can This Person Post This Thinking They’ll Get Any Takers?
Image source: tea4vendetta
#4 Is This Real Life?
Image source: Takemebacktobreezy
#5 Full-Time Babysitter For $5/Hr For 4 Kids. Plus Cleaning My House And Picking Up Dog Poop
Image source: KidsInNeed
#6 Always Amazes Me How Cheap People Can Be, Especially Regarding Their Children. Like, You Think A 3 Dollar An Hour “Nanny” Is Gonna Be Good To Your Kid?
Image source: tempelvl252
#7 In Search Of Someone Who Doesn’t Value Their Time Whatsoever
Image source: gingerlyground
#8 I Could Do An Entire Series On Just This One Woman’s Posts In Our Local Group
Image source: badtothebabs
#9 Person On Facebook Marketplace Asking For A Live-In Babysitter And $100 In Rent, Not Including Utilities Or Food
Image source: SolidBold
#10 She Wants Someone To Watch Her Kid For Less Than $3/Hour, 40+ Hours Per Week
She keeps blocking everyone who comments telling her she’s paying poverty wages. On her own page, she charges $40 a night for childcare while turning around and asking for just $25 a day for her own child.
Image source: umuziki
#11 Look After My Child, Cook Meals, And Walk The Dog In Exchange For Living In A Frozen Caravan With Us
Image source: VivaIbiza
#12 How Dare She Want To Have A Life Outside Of Being A Nanny
Image source: momofwon
#13 Nanny, Chef, Tutor, Chauffeur For $2.73 An Hour
Image source: imalmostshy
#14 Looking For A Nanny
Image source: My_Lovely_Life
#15 Not Even Minimum Wage
Image source: penguinophile
#16 This Was In My Local “What’s Happening” Page
Image source: Madsmom08
#17 Woman Thinks Two Jobs Are One
Image source: james95rrfc
#18 Experience Presence Through The Eyes Of A Toddler
Image source: berly222
#19 Where Do I Sign Up? No Kitchen Access, She Says You Can Buy A Microwave And Use Their Deep Freezer. Oh, And Pay Us To Be Our Nanny
Image source: wishihadntdonethat99
#20 Give My Kid All Your Attention, Be Available 24/7, And Do It For Basically Only Your Love Of Kids
I’ve seen a lot of posts asking for childcare at below-poverty wages. And a lot of the time I get it, childcare is stupidly expensive and yet it’s a necessity for most families. But this woman’s request takes the cake. The audacity and delusion are just top-notch. She has since deleted any negative comments to her post, but the request is still up.
Image source: dores87
#21 $18 A Day. What An Opportunity
Image source: emily_murnane
#22 Seven Days A Week, $100. Don’t Teach Them Another Language And You Don’t Have To Do Dishes Unless They’re Dirty
Image source: mamaleemc
#23 No One Wants To Work These Days
Image source: JoMarch0123
#24 Someone Posting Looking For Childcare. It’s The “And If You Want To Be Friends When I’m Not Working And Fold Laundry For Me” That Gets Me
Image source: ShredderWest
#25 Here, Take This Full-Time Job For $1.50 An Hour, Oh And I’ll Need You To Be My Personal Chauffeur Too
I understand the struggle of having a not-so-good paying job, but personally just in this last week I’ve had four job offers in entry-level positions paying at least $15 an hour with the same hours. This is a big yikes. This was posted to the Facebook group for the town that I live in.
Image source: Maleficent-Present57
#26 Sure, 40k A Year Seems Like A Reasonable Annual Salary To Be Your Personal Chef, Nanny, Driver, Administrative Assistant, Home Organizer, Housekeeper, And More In Los Angeles
Image source: derpitydooda
#27 Babysitting At 4 AM For $2/Hr
Image source: superduperultrageek
#28 Prefer Patient Babysitter, Unable To Pay Anything
Image source: davenport_st
#29 $2 An Hour But Free Snacks And WiFi
Image source: gfc1217
#30 Who Wouldn’t Want To Watch An Infant For $1.25/Hr On 3rd Shift?
Image source: PrincessInTheTower12
#31 Free Live-In Nanny Wanted
Image source: ravynwave
#32 Babysit 4 Kids 30+ Hours A Week For $375
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Looking For A Babysitter Who Will Be Paid With Music Production From A Culty Church
Image source: cabin_fever_bob
#34 Seeking Mary Poppins
Image source: nomobjustice
#35 Lady In Mom Group Practically Yelling At Us While Trying To Find A Babysitter Who Will Work All Day Every Day For About $1 Per Hour
Image source: ToxicFlutter
#36 $1500/Month To Be A Full-Time Teacher, Nanny, And Maid
Image source: cornonthecobster
#37 I’m Speechless
Image source: meaniemuna
#38 Fantastic Salary Making $18,000 A Year Any Takers
Image source: smash1ftw
#39 Maybe I’m Not Good At Math But This Seems Low For Infant Childcare
Image source: Miss_Rice_Is_Right
#40 The Post Doesn’t Specify If Help Is Needed 5 Days A Week, But If So, It Would Be $6.25/H For 2 Kids Including A 7-Month-Old Infant
Image source: redditaccount760
#41 Full-Time Overnight Babysitter, Pet Sitter, And Housekeeper For $250 A Week
Image source: snoo4reddit
#42 Wants A Live-In Nanny For $5 An Hour. The Entitlement Blew My Mind. She Deleted It After A Few Comments Called Her Out
Image source: stepharoozoo
#43 Woman Claims She Wants A “Nani” But In Reality, She Just Wants A Slave To Take Care Of Her Household
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Would’ve Thought This Was A Joke If I Didn’t See It On The Local Newspaper. Live-In Au Pair For £2.50/Hr While Minimum Wage Here Is Around £7
Image source: NiNarraKala
#45 You Be My Au Pair, But You Also Pay Me, But It’s Low Rent
Image source: floschechter
#46 The Standard “Do Everything For Pennies” Babysitter. Needless To Say, That Was The Only Comment She Got
Image source: jag614
#47 My Cousin, Asking For 2 Babysitters With Tutoring For Cheap/Free. Special Diet And Religious Requirements Too
Image source: tjpoe
#48 It’s The One-Year Anniversary Of My Favorite Mommy Group Post
A little background: this woman got DRAGGED for about an hour until the mod pulled it (one mod for the whole group!). Then someone who is a nanny wrote a post so long it took up (edit: four) screenshots or so dragging her some more. There was a good mix of people defending her and people yelling at her. The “not someone too chatty” really killed me.
Image source: Skeleton_Meat
#49 Live-In Nanny Or Room For Rent?
Image source: Professional-Bar9624
#50 $12-15 For 11 Hours/Day With 3 Children Under 5
Image source: elmo315oo
