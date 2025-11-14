Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Anyone New On Bored Panda Should Know? (Closed)

Anything helpful or interesting.
#1
Be careful on when you comment, because if you are commenting too fast you won’t be able to comment anymore.
#2
1. There are a lot of gays here so homophobia is seriously shamed on this site
2. Hateful and mean and toxic will be down voted a lot
#3
You can upvote your own posts/comments
#4
It’s addictive! Very addictive. I spend way too much time on this website.
#5
Don’t be afraid to comment or post. If your worried about receiving negative feedback, don’t be! Trolls or toxic people are downvoted into oblivion as soon as they comment so don’t worry about it!
#6
If you are enjoying a post, always check to see if the post has more to it and has been shortened, there is almost always something good down there
#7
The community is super friendly and positive. Just don’t post or comment anything toxic or hateful.
#8
There are many excellent and intriguing photos and other content on here; you may even learn something new!
Ignore any hateful/negative comments; those people are not worth engaging with.
Follow Us