Hey Pandas, What Terrifies You To The Core But You Can’t Avoid? (Closed)

Mine are grammatical mistakes.
#1
The uncertainty of mortality and knowing at some point I will die. I’m hoping I will live a long time. My daughter is so attached to me it would devastate her beyond words. I’m also even more terrified of her mortality because at any point she could be in another accident and die. I don’t want to think about it. I hope she lives a long time, too.
I’m sad now. Feeling very scared.
#2
That at some point in the future I’ll lose my parents. I love them so so much and can’t imagine living in a world where they’re not there. I know everyone’s mortal and stuff, but still.
#3
Other people and the eventual aging & death of my parents and siblings
#4
Making major decisions…
#5
human interaction
#6
My son wants to study space studies at high school, and this terrifies me.
The school where space studies are taught is located in earthquake and tsunami prone area.
There’s high probability of mega earthquake in that exact area.
The school is in another prefecture, almost 6 h by car.
It is near the coastline.
But I can’t just say no to my son’s dream because of what may or may not happen.
I’m terrified and there’s nothing I can do.
#7
Loss of friends/family
