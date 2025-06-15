Wholesome Rants That Capture Family Guy’s Best Humor

Family Guy’s offensive humor is probably its strongest appeal. Since the adult animated sitcom premiered in January 1999, it has been unafraid to stir the pot with its takes on sensitive issues. From the shenanigans of its protagonist, Peter Griffin, to the depravity of Glenn Quagmire, the show created by Seth MacFarlane has set itself apart with crude humor.
Now in Season 23, the sitcom will return for another season sometime in fall 2024. Fox renewed the show for four additional seasons in April 2025 alongside The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. With this development, fans can expect the show to keep running until 2028, at least. Pending the new season’s arrival, here are some wholesome rants, capturing why the show is such a big deal.
Glenn Quagmire’s Tirade About Why He Dislikes Brian
While Brian is a dog, Quagmire loves cats. That’s perhaps why both characters hardly get along. Over the seasons, Quagmire and Brian’s animosity has amounted to some of the show’s iconic scenes, like when the Giggity fellow gave the dog a thorough beatdown for sleeping with his dad.
In “Tiegs for Two” (Season 9, Episode 14), the Griffins’ family pet stole Mr Giggity’s dream girl, just as Quagmire ran for Mayor to campaign against Brian in “Adam West High” (Season 17, Episode 20). The duo has never been friends. When Brian wanted to change that in “Jerome Is the New Black” (Season 8, Episode 7), he compelled Quagmire to relate every way Brian has been insufferable and pretentious in a spellbinding rant that’s difficult to forget.
When Meg Snapped In “Seahorse Seashell Party”
Being the most neglected and abused Griffin child, Meg bears most of the brunt of her dysfunctional family. Her father farts in her face, she’s a social outcast, and everyone jumps at the chance to shut her up. Bullied at home, school, and everywhere else, Meg snaps in “Seahorse Seashell Party” (Season 10, Episode 2). She calls out Chris, Lois, and Peter in an epic reprimand that had the quartet tearing into each other.
The scene delivers one of Family Guy’s memorable moments where Meg stands up for herself. More than that, it explains why the Griffin girl child tolerates the ill-treatment from her family. She doesn’t think her family can survive without a lightning rod that absorbs all the dysfunction.
When Lois Berated Peter To Make Him Shrink
In Family Guy’s typical approach to addressing issues, “Boys & Squirrels” (Season 19, Episode 3) illustrates how unrelenting harsh criticisms from a loved one can lead to insecurities and low self-esteem. The episode revolves around Peter Griffin’s true height. After a treatment that left him significantly taller, Peter encounters several challenges from being slender and asks Lois to belittle him. She takes the opportunity to list every way Peter has failed as a husband, father, and whatnot. When she was done, almost nothing was left of her husband, who had shrunk to the brink of disappearance.
Stewie’s Frustration With Contemporary Gender Theories
“First Blood” (Season 20, Episode 19) features another memorable rant, this time from the youngest Griffin. After an accident that made his butt bleed, Stewie believes he’s having his first period and wouldn’t have Brian telling him otherwise. The dog attempts to make his point clear, but Stewie ironically goes off in a rant, satirically spewing the sentiments of those opposed to the contemporary theories of gender identity:
Brian, it’s 2022, there’s no such thing as a boy anymore. Or a girl. Just a vast sea of chubby theys and thems, so coddled by their sanctimonious woke parents who think activism is virtue signalling on Instagram. If Martin Luther King could come back and see what they were doing in his name, he would never stop throwing up.
When Meg And Chris Switched Roles With Their Parents
Family Guy’s jokes are often absurd and shocking, but sometimes they can be subtly meaningful, like in “Trading Places” (Season 9, Episode 13). In a storyline that saw Peter and Lois switch their parenting roles with Chris and Meg, respectively, the episode highlights the importance of roles for having a functional family. After becoming the family’s breadwinner, the responsibility wears down on Chris, who takes out his frustration on the family, lashing out with unsavory words at every turn. Because of its service to the overwhelming demands and exhaustion that can come with fatherhood, the episode ranks among Family Guy’s best rants. Check out five times Family Guy made fun of The Simpsons.
