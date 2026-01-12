“Was The Harry Potter Series Banned?”: Try To Score 20/26 On This Famous Banned Books Quiz

by

Banning books, destroying invaluable pieces of text, and censoring sensitive themes in literature have been intensely controversial topics for as long as people have been writing. Whether you think that freedom of expression should be prioritized or not, everyone should know which pieces of literature are being suppressed and for what reasons.

In this quiz, your knowledge of the topic at hand will be tested, and even if you don’t feel so keen on it, you’ll definitely learn a valuable thing or two along the way. You might be surprised by how many celebrated books are being banned.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Was The Harry Potter Series Banned?”: Try To Score 20/26 On This Famous Banned Books Quiz

Photo credits: Mia Miandareh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Doctor Delivered A Baby On Halloween Dressed Up As The Joker
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
121 Incredible Facts About The Human Body That School Never Taught You
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2025
Woman Doesn’t Want Her Fiancé’s Estranged Stepkid At Their Wedding, Asks Online What To Do
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
51 Moms And Dads Who Still Found Time To Tweet Something Funny In Between The Chaos (July Edition)
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Your Favorite Part Of Your Room Or Home (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Gunpowder: New BBC Show you Should Check Out
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2017