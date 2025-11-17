50 Times People Attempted To Recreate Their Photos From The Past And The Result Was Hilariously Wholesome (New Pics)

If you’re familiar with the infamous adage “History has a tendency to repeat itself”, you must know that it is usually said with a negative connotation in mind. Humanity makes the same mistakes, the unpreparedness for global pandemics, and so on. But what if you could spin this proverb another way with the help of your camera?
The online community r/PastAndPresentPics does exactly that, gathering people who submit their recreated past and childhood pictures since 2012. From grown-ups snuggling on their parents’ laps to mimicking cringe-worthy family portraits alongside their adult siblings, it’s no surprise that this community is 77,000 users strong, with more and more joining each day.
That’s why we’ve compiled a roster of the most imaginative and wholesome recreations from the r/PastAndPresentPics community to inspire you to join in the fun.
#1 Thanksgiving 2011-2021
Image source: KolaDesi
#2 Truly Man’s Best Friend!
Image source: marrana_brainz
#3 Real Friendship
Image source: NazliNazNazli
#4 Happy Father’s Day
Image source: beerdidtrev
#5 The Same People. The Same Aggressor. New War
Image source: NateTrib
#6 72 Years Apart. Same House. Same Woman. Same Motorcycle
Image source: NateTrib
#7 Awww
Image source: Feralfifi
#8 Same Drama
Image source: NazliNazNazli
#9 Bronson Pinchot And His “Cousin” Mark Linn-Baker, 1986 And 2017
Image source: moammargaret
#10 104 Years In One Place
Image source: markshure
#11 Today vs. 66 Years Ago. I Am 84 Now
Image source: awaywego000
#12 A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old
Image source: SquidLee
#13 My Granddad And His Wheels, ~1950 & 2020
Image source: ragingremark
#14 LEGO
Image source: markshure
#15 So We Recreated A Photo(Me On Top)
Image source: Emoje775
#16 Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart
Image source: ilikeyourswatch
#17 The Tonight Show Recreation Pic
My husband and brothers-in-law are the first surviving all-male quintuplets in the US. They were on the Tonight Show.
Image source: Alan_The_Duck
#18 My Pop And His Mama!
Image source: Jamescovey
#19 Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart.
Image source: knirkle
#20 The Series Continues…kindergarten Through Marriage.
Image source: SentioVenia
#21 The Same Expression In November 2008 vs. November 2022
Image source: IncoherentLeftShoe
#22 Skyscraper Sitting, 1932 vs. Today
Chicago local #1 Iron Workers remake the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper”photo that was originally captured in 1932.
Image source: effervescence1
#23 1968 To 2018.
Image source: botoxedbunnyboiler
#24 My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991-2022)
Image source: teenytiny212
#25 20 Years Ago vs. Now
Image source: hadleycornish
#26 My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023
Image source: ek599
#27 Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022
Image source: Cheese_Beard_88
#28 My Nanny & Papa (Center) & Fam In 1951 & 2003
Image source: anothercairn
#29 Me And My Kids 2017 & 2022
Image source: Ok-Current-503
#30 My Doggy, First Night With Us As A Puppy, And 7yrs Later – Same Bed
Image source: threekingsmisery
#31 Zed & Sweetchuck. Bobcat Goldthwait And Tim Kazurinsky, The Cast Of The Movie Police Academy Still Doing It In 2021.
Image source: 305FUN
#32 Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019
Image source: CatchResponsible1261
#33 Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)
Image source: StatandMelo
#34 Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅
Image source: Glittering-Tree-7567
#35 Same Beach In La Jolla, April 1984/April 2014, Exactly 30 Years Apart.
Image source: Thegarz1963
#36 Kirk
Image source: markshure
#37 1953 vs. 2023. Age 17 vs. Age 86… I Cannot Believe It
Image source: Nadezhda-Markovna
#38 Me In The Same Tshirt At 22, 32 And 42
Image source: covinjo
#39 Mike Gordon (From The Band Phish) With His Mom 1993 vs. 2022. He Posted This To His Fb Page Today.
Image source: DrLeoMarvin
#40 Cousins 1998 & Now! Not Much Has Changed
Image source: dokidokiStrider
#41 At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019
Image source: dittidot
#42 Each Time We Play A Hometown Gig We Take A Backstage Photo. This Is Us (Glaston) Throughout The Years.
Image source: HorizonDP
#43 We Recreated A Childhood Photo… From Blue’s Clues Birthday Party To 20 Years Later At Thanksgiving!
Image source: madiissuun
#44 Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House
Image source: Redgreen82
#45 Cindy Crawford At 55 Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Ad.
Image source: skizmcniz
#46 Tim Burton’s Halloween Costume, 1967 And 2017
Image source: Count3D
#47 When The My Little Brother Was Just Born vs. Now. 13 Years Between Us.
Image source: MeelinFelo
#48 Armatron 1982 And 2022
Recreated this pic of my wife’s sister and dad. What lovely in-laws to indulge me while in a Christmas dinner food coma.
Image source: TenFresh
#49 Something Never Change
Image source: NazliNazNazli
#50 Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad And Late Mother This Weekend
Image source: redrobyn804
