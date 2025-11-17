50 Times People Attempted To Recreate Their Photos From The Past And The Result Was Hilariously Wholesome (New Pics)

If you’re familiar with the infamous adage “History has a tendency to repeat itself”, you must know that it is usually said with a negative connotation in mind. Humanity makes the same mistakes, the unpreparedness for global pandemics, and so on. But what if you could spin this proverb another way with the help of your camera?

The online community r/PastAndPresentPics does exactly that, gathering people who submit their recreated past and childhood pictures since 2012. From grown-ups snuggling on their parents’ laps to mimicking cringe-worthy family portraits alongside their adult siblings, it’s no surprise that this community is 77,000 users strong, with more and more joining each day.

That’s why we’ve compiled a roster of the most imaginative and wholesome recreations from the r/PastAndPresentPics community to inspire you to join in the fun.

#1 Thanksgiving 2011-2021

Image source: KolaDesi

#2 Truly Man’s Best Friend!

Image source: marrana_brainz

#3 Real Friendship

Image source: NazliNazNazli

#4 Happy Father’s Day

Image source: beerdidtrev

#5 The Same People. The Same Aggressor. New War

Image source: NateTrib

#6 72 Years Apart. Same House. Same Woman. Same Motorcycle

Image source: NateTrib

#7 Awww

Image source: Feralfifi

#8 Same Drama

Image source: NazliNazNazli

#9 Bronson Pinchot And His “Cousin” Mark Linn-Baker, 1986 And 2017

Image source: moammargaret

#10 104 Years In One Place

Image source: markshure

#11 Today vs. 66 Years Ago. I Am 84 Now

Image source: awaywego000

#12 A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old

Image source: SquidLee

#13 My Granddad And His Wheels, ~1950 & 2020

Image source: ragingremark

#14 LEGO

Image source: markshure

#15 So We Recreated A Photo(Me On Top)

Image source: Emoje775

#16 Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart

Image source: ilikeyourswatch

#17 The Tonight Show Recreation Pic

My husband and brothers-in-law are the first surviving all-male quintuplets in the US. They were on the Tonight Show.

Image source: Alan_The_Duck

#18 My Pop And His Mama!

Image source: Jamescovey

#19 Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart.

Image source: knirkle

#20 The Series Continues…kindergarten Through Marriage.

Image source: SentioVenia

#21 The Same Expression In November 2008 vs. November 2022

Image source: IncoherentLeftShoe

#22 Skyscraper Sitting, 1932 vs. Today

Chicago local #1 Iron Workers remake the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper”photo that was originally captured in 1932.

Image source: effervescence1

#23 1968 To 2018.

Image source: botoxedbunnyboiler

#24 My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991-2022)

Image source: teenytiny212

#25 20 Years Ago vs. Now

Image source: hadleycornish

#26 My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023

Image source: ek599

#27 Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022

Image source: Cheese_Beard_88

#28 My Nanny & Papa (Center) & Fam In 1951 & 2003

Image source: anothercairn

#29 Me And My Kids 2017 & 2022

Image source: Ok-Current-503

#30 My Doggy, First Night With Us As A Puppy, And 7yrs Later – Same Bed

Image source: threekingsmisery

#31 Zed & Sweetchuck. Bobcat Goldthwait And Tim Kazurinsky, The Cast Of The Movie Police Academy Still Doing It In 2021.

Image source: 305FUN

#32 Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019

Image source: CatchResponsible1261

#33 Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)

Image source: StatandMelo

#34 Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅

Image source: Glittering-Tree-7567

#35 Same Beach In La Jolla, April 1984/April 2014, Exactly 30 Years Apart.

Image source: Thegarz1963

#36 Kirk

Image source: markshure

#37 1953 vs. 2023. Age 17 vs. Age 86… I Cannot Believe It

Image source: Nadezhda-Markovna

#38 Me In The Same Tshirt At 22, 32 And 42

Image source: covinjo

#39 Mike Gordon (From The Band Phish) With His Mom 1993 vs. 2022. He Posted This To His Fb Page Today.

Image source: DrLeoMarvin

#40 Cousins 1998 & Now! Not Much Has Changed

Image source: dokidokiStrider

#41 At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019

Image source: dittidot

#42 Each Time We Play A Hometown Gig We Take A Backstage Photo. This Is Us (Glaston) Throughout The Years.

Image source: HorizonDP

#43 We Recreated A Childhood Photo… From Blue’s Clues Birthday Party To 20 Years Later At Thanksgiving!

Image source: madiissuun

#44 Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House

Image source: Redgreen82

#45 Cindy Crawford At 55 Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Ad.

Image source: skizmcniz

#46 Tim Burton’s Halloween Costume, 1967 And 2017

Image source: Count3D

#47 When The My Little Brother Was Just Born vs. Now. 13 Years Between Us.

Image source: MeelinFelo

#48 Armatron 1982 And 2022

Recreated this pic of my wife’s sister and dad. What lovely in-laws to indulge me while in a Christmas dinner food coma.

Image source: TenFresh

#49 Something Never Change

Image source: NazliNazNazli

#50 Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad And Late Mother This Weekend

Image source:  redrobyn804

