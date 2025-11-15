Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Seen A Backwards Karen? (Closed)

We all know what and who a Karen is, but have you ever seen a backwards Karen?
#1
I have before, at the mall.
Me and my mom were waiting in line to check out some clothes, and we see this blonde haired, old-ish, lady walk up to the front.
“Who’s your manager?” She asked one of the clerks, and everyone in line had the same slightly angry expression.
Suddenly, she said something very unexpected!
“Because I’d like to give kudos to the lady who is cleaning the floors over there, she’s doing such a great job!”
Sometimes the world has a little light left.
#2
Once my grandma asked for the managers email at a store. They thought she was gonna complain, but she really wanted to tell the manager that one of the workers was super helpful and deserved a shout out.
