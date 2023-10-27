6 Best Couples On Bones Ranked

Bones is one of those TV shows that boasts a large cast all through its 12 seasons. Thankfully, that means that there have been a lot of relationships in the show that have grown on viewers. To the delight of fans, the crime-fighting teams had love blossoming right from the medical lab, plus the agents who collaborated with them also had some sparks flying.
In the multiple award-winning TV show, some of the romance pairs that formed were predictable. However, not all the booed-up duos presented well to the audience. So, in no particular order, let’s take a closer look at the five best couples who stole our hearts with their chemistry, charm, and wit.
1. Aubrey And Jessica
If there was one relationship that fans saw blossom towards the end of the series yet still cherish, it was this one. Aubrey (John Boyd) and Jessica (Laura Spencer) were some of the new additions in the last few seasons of Bones. What really stood out about them was their similar personalities.
Plus, Jessica wasn’t afraid to make all the first moves. She flirtatiously referred to Aubrey and herself as Bones and Booth 2.0. While the quirky duo didn’t last till the end, it was lovely watching their romance flourish and enjoying their playful banter.
2. Roxie And Angela
It was lovely seeing the romantic build-up with some of the characters, especially Angela (Michaela Conlin). In her case, it wasn’t someone new who swept her off her feet, but an old flame from college. After Angela breaks off her engagement with Hodgins (T. J. Thyne), in swoops Roxie (Nichole Hiltz) to pick up the pieces of her heart.
Their relationship dynamic was truly one to savor, especially since the two had a lot of spicy history. However, like many good things, their relationship came to an end after Angela kept struggling with being vulnerable and open with Roxie. Throughout Season 4, Angela makes a lot of progress; however, it’s their different approaches to dating that finally break the duo apart.
3. Sweets And Daisy
If there was a couple who had the most complicated relationship in the series, it was Sweets (John Francis Daley) and Daisy (Carla Gallo). They kept going on and off throughout their time on the series. What was even more annoying was how Sweets carelessly cheated on Daisy. Still, as unhealthy as their relationship was, their romance trumped it all.
The drama and emotions translated on the screen made it hard not to root for the pair. They seemed almost perfect whenever they got back together. However, the series decided to put a very tragic end to their relationship. In fact, this dynamic was one of the most dramatic episodes in Bones.
4. Angela And Hodgins
After their initial breakup and Angela testing the waters with an old flame, it was nice to see this couple reunite in Season 5. Theirs was a relationship many could tag as ‘couple goals,’ simply because they kept things fresh and exciting. Even after they got married and had kids, it was still lovely to see their relationship flourish.
Plus, it’s not without drama; how could any marriage decided on in a jail cell ever be? However, apart from the dramatic and happy time, Angela and Hodgins do weather some really stormy challenges. Like when Hodgins is left paralyzed after an explosion. Altogether, it’s them pulling through the tough time that makes them a delight to watch.
5. Cam And Arastoo
Bones always had a way of introducing a little more sizzling romance in the most creative ways. The CamArastoo ship is one of the best examples. In fact, these two went on to be one of the best couples on the show. Arastoo (Pej Vahdat) had actually been interning at the Jeffersonian for years until the rest of the crew realized he’d been dating Cam (Tamara Taylor) secretly.
Their relationship was healthy, loving, and the very definition of love, support, and mutual respect. Both Arastoo and Cam were loving enough to cater to each other’s needs. That’s why it was so satisfying watching their beautiful wedding as Season 12 wrapped up.
6. Booth And Brennan
The last, but certainly not the least, would be the main characters themselves, Booth (David Boreanaz) and Brennan (Emily Deschanel). It’s true this duo’s love story may have annoyed many, especially those who don’t enjoy slow-burn romance stories. However, they still top the list when it comes to the most popular on-screen couples from TV crime shows.
Here’s the twist — Booth and Brennan took their sweet time before they finally figured out they were great together. Sure, it took about six seasons, but once they did, boom, Brennan was almost immediately pregnant. Of course, it was later revealed that Deschanel was actually pregnant. This was why the storyline was worked into the show.