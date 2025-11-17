50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents’ Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Whether or not to have children is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make in life. But even if you’re the biggest family person in town, you can’t deny that there are moments when you wonder if your kid might be moonlighting as a demon in disguise, sent to torment you. Maybe they spat a chicken nugget right into your morning coffee, destroyed your expensive camera, or tore up their allowance, angry you didn’t give ‘em more cash.
It’s moments like this that can make someone reconsider parenthood. And it’s exactly this feeling that the spicily named, humor-focused ‘Living Condom Advertisements’ subreddit aims to capture. It’s an online community that’s dedicated to sharing examples of children behaving in the very worst, entitled, and yucky way possible. Check out the worst offenders below. Keep in mind, Pandas, that the r/KidsAreCondomAds subreddit focuses entirely on comedy, not hate.
Bored Panda got in touch with the friendly team running the subreddit, and one of its moderators, redditor u/neuroticsmurf, was kind enough to share their thoughts on the community, humor, and what they’d tell overwhelmed parents. “The idea behind the community was always to appreciate the humor in the toughest of parenting moments,” they said. You can check out the full interview below.
#1 $25.00-$30.00 Down The Shitter!
#2 This Made Me Laugh A Little Too Hard
#3 Nice Try Kiddo
#4 Half-Eaten-Chicken-Nugget-Soup
#5 Coffee, Now Including Ammonia And Urea!
#6 Uhhh
#7 We Found My Wife’s Phone In The Toilet Yesterday. We Weren’t Sure Which Of Our Three Kids Put It There…….until My Wife Scrolled Through Her Pictures Today
#8 S**t Like This Is Why I’m Not Taking Advice From Those Parenting Books
#9 Oh Boy
#10 How Did He Even Get His Head In There??
#11 Absolutely Smashing
#12 Durex With The Smart Advertising
#13 Oh Poor Car
#14 Tity
#15 White Brownies
#16 My Toddler Found A White Ink Pad And Immediately Turned Into Saruman
#17 My 11 Month Old Son Just Hit Me In The Face With His Toy And Broke My Tooth In Half
#18 Me And The Baby Powder
#19 Too Late For Birth Control
#20 Sounds About Right
#21 Kids Trash Thrift Shop’s Toy Section, Parents Don’t Care
#22 Let’s Paint The TV! Great Idea
#23 Kids Will Be Kids
#24 Ultimate Logic
#25 Dad I Saw Them Do This At The Gas Station
#26 Does This Count As A Condom Ad?
#27 All The S**t My Son Has Put Down The Air Conditioning Vent In The Last 6 Years
#28 What A Hell?
#29 I Don’t Think He Will Be Trusted With Technology For A While
#30 Repost But I Think It Belongs In This Sub
#31 A Condom A Day Keeps The Children Away
#32 My 7 Year Old Just Broke Something I’ve Had Since I Was Younger Than Him
#33 And There Go All The Saving For College
#34 Thank You Children Very Cool
#35 My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On
#36 Grabby Grabby
#37 He’s Sonic
#38 Finally Found My Missing AirPods! It Turns Out My Daughter (4 Yr) Got Ahold Of Them And Put Them In The Toaster
#39 This Kid In Home Depot
#40 I Gave My 10 Y Old Bro My Laptop Which He Needed For “School”. Punched It While Playing Fortnite…
#41 Ah Yes, Paint Blood
#42 My Beautiful Children (2/4) Drew Me A Picture…. On My Car…. With Rocks
#43 Slpt_how To Reduce Screen Time
#44 3-Year Old Poured A Can Of Soda Into My $2k PC
#45 Down The Toilet
#46 Just… Why?
#47 Fucking Stupid Kid Starts Pulling Out Passenger’s Leg Hairs
#48 Yay, So Much Fun… Thanks, Kids
#49 But They‘Re Like, So Worth It
#50 Skateboarding In The Kitchen
