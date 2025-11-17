50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents’ Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Whether or not to have children is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make in life. But even if you’re the biggest family person in town, you can’t deny that there are moments when you wonder if your kid might be moonlighting as a demon in disguise, sent to torment you. Maybe they spat a chicken nugget right into your morning coffee, destroyed your expensive camera, or tore up their allowance, angry you didn’t give ‘em more cash.

It’s moments like this that can make someone reconsider parenthood. And it’s exactly this feeling that the spicily named, humor-focused ‘Living Condom Advertisements’ subreddit aims to capture. It’s an online community that’s dedicated to sharing examples of children behaving in the very worst, entitled, and yucky way possible. Check out the worst offenders below. Keep in mind, Pandas, that the r/KidsAreCondomAds subreddit focuses entirely on comedy, not hate.

Bored Panda got in touch with the friendly team running the subreddit, and one of its moderators, redditor u/neuroticsmurf, was kind enough to share their thoughts on the community, humor, and what they’d tell overwhelmed parents. “The idea behind the community was always to appreciate the humor in the toughest of parenting moments,” they said. You can check out the full interview below.

#1 $25.00-$30.00 Down The Shitter!

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Hayden_B0GGS, Hatem_21

#2 This Made Me Laugh A Little Too Hard

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: harsha29o7

#3 Nice Try Kiddo

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: paolols

#4 Half-Eaten-Chicken-Nugget-Soup

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Coffee, Now Including Ammonia And Urea!

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: anon

#6 Uhhh

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: DanielLaRussoJohny, fuckmylifecaps

#7 We Found My Wife’s Phone In The Toilet Yesterday. We Weren’t Sure Which Of Our Three Kids Put It There…….until My Wife Scrolled Through Her Pictures Today

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: footeperu

#8 S**t Like This Is Why I’m Not Taking Advice From Those Parenting Books

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Hayden_B0GGS, TragicAllyHere

#9 Oh Boy

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#10 How Did He Even Get His Head In There??

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Good_Ol_Weeb

#11 Absolutely Smashing

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Durex With The Smart Advertising

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: M1842k

#13 Oh Poor Car

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: officiallildustpan

#14 Tity

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#15 White Brownies

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Rogue70297

#16 My Toddler Found A White Ink Pad And Immediately Turned Into Saruman

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: DonWFP

#17 My 11 Month Old Son Just Hit Me In The Face With His Toy And Broke My Tooth In Half

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: halfgermanreject

#18 Me And The Baby Powder

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: KFORQUER

#19 Too Late For Birth Control

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: ajcthefunksonme

#20 Sounds About Right

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: eric5476us, jessemodz

#21 Kids Trash Thrift Shop’s Toy Section, Parents Don’t Care

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Let’s Paint The TV! Great Idea

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Kids Will Be Kids

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: nooyork

#24 Ultimate Logic

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: FreakingOwOmyDudes

#25 Dad I Saw Them Do This At The Gas Station

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Chapungu

#26 Does This Count As A Condom Ad?

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Crazy_Crocodile

#27 All The S**t My Son Has Put Down The Air Conditioning Vent In The Last 6 Years

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: DatAssPaPow

#28 What A Hell?

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: kittiekat1018

#29 I Don’t Think He Will Be Trusted With Technology For A While

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: MemeSupremacy

#30 Repost But I Think It Belongs In This Sub

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#31 A Condom A Day Keeps The Children Away

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: that_white_splat

#32 My 7 Year Old Just Broke Something I’ve Had Since I Was Younger Than Him

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: smileforkirk

#33 And There Go All The Saving For College

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Rae-RavenRae

#34 Thank You Children Very Cool

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#35 My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: TummyPuppy

#36 Grabby Grabby

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Jamaican_snow_owl

#37 He’s Sonic

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: carypo

#38 Finally Found My Missing AirPods! It Turns Out My Daughter (4 Yr) Got Ahold Of Them And Put Them In The Toaster

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: mjclyde

#39 This Kid In Home Depot

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#40 I Gave My 10 Y Old Bro My Laptop Which He Needed For “School”. Punched It While Playing Fortnite…

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: PerHaP-S

#41 Ah Yes, Paint Blood

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: evang_0628

#42 My Beautiful Children (2/4) Drew Me A Picture…. On My Car…. With Rocks

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: ADedlyGinger59

#43 Slpt_how To Reduce Screen Time

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Nicksharma93

#44 3-Year Old Poured A Can Of Soda Into My $2k PC

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: GreenAdler17

#45 Down The Toilet

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Just… Why?

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: kaekae_cancan

#47 Fucking Stupid Kid Starts Pulling Out Passenger’s Leg Hairs

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: kamliya6

#48 Yay, So Much Fun… Thanks, Kids

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#49 But They‘Re Like, So Worth It

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: bassc_

#50 Skateboarding In The Kitchen

50 Painfully Funny Posts Of Kids Ruining Their Parents&#8217; Days, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: neuroticsmurf

