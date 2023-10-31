Everything To Know About Percy Jackson And The Olympians

It goes without saying that Rick Riordan‘s 2005 fantasy and adventure series, Percy Jackson And The Olympians, was fascinating. The fascinating story was influenced by Greek mythology and centered around the titular character who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. After the first installment resonated so well with audiences both young and old, Riordan wrote four more, taking readers on Percy’s extraordinary journey. However, the film series only carried two of them.
While the movies didn’t get as much love as the book, it would seem that Percy’s time onscreen is far from over. The upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson And The Olympians is creating a whole lot of buzz. Here’s all there is to know about the show before it hits the screens.
Setting The Stage: An Overview Of The Plot Of ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’
It goes without saying avid fans of the books and people who saw the movies pretty much know the lay of the land. But, there’s no doubt a new cast and fresh outlook will add their own spark to things. But for those who may just be jumping on the wagon, the first season will mostly draw material from “The Lightning Thief”, the first book in the series.
As the story has it, the Greek King of the gods Zeus accuses Percy of stealing his lightning. In order to restore balance and clear his name, Percy is ripped away from everything familiar. Altogether, he ends up at Camp Half-blood, where he meets others like him and forms new alliances. In the end, this sets off a crazy chain of events that could change the world of humans and the world of the gods forever. As such, Percy is now in a race against time to find the lost thunderbolt.
When And Where Is The ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Series Coming Out?
If everything goes according to plan, Percy Jackson And The Olympians is set to air on Disney + on December 20, 2023. The season will be kicked off with two episodes out of the eight that are set to drop over time. Altogether, it’ll follow the usual episode-per-week format after that. With a running time of 45-60 minutes, each episode will give a closer glimpse into Percy’s evolution from a clueless high school student to a full-fledged demi-god.
The Brains Behind The ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Series
Believe it or not, the groundwork for a Percy Jackson TV series has been in the works since 2019. That’s precisely when Riordan presented his concept to Disney. By May 2020, it was already confirmed that they were moving forward with the production of the show. Altogether, this decision was met with excitement on the part of fans of the original series. Even more, the fact that the author will have a bigger role in production certainly calms the nerves of Percy Jackson purists. In fact, he worked on the pilot episode and series bible with one of the showrunners. That brings us to showrunners Jonathon E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz who are teaming up yet again at the helm of this project. Seeing as they’ve collaborated in a number of productions for over two decades, there’s sure to be a synergy there.
‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Was Filmed When And Where?
The actual filming of the TV show kicked off in Vancouver, British Columbia back in June 2022. However, a whole lot has changed since then including the title of the production which was originally Mink Golden. Filming was finally wrapped up on February 2, 2023, and the show itself is currently in the post-production stages. But there’s still a bit more time to go before it finally hits the screens. They’re pulling out all the stops with this new TV show and as such a lot of work into the postproduction process. In fact, the special effects incorporate a new piece of technology known as StageCraft to bring the mythology to life. All the wheels spinning in the background account for the space between the date filming wrapped up and the release date.
Who Stars In ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians?’
So far, the show has a great lineup of stars playing the heroes and the villains alike. The main protagonist Percy Jackson is played by Walker Scobell while Leah Sava Jeffries is Annabeth Chase — Daughter of Athena. Then there’s Aryan Simhadri who steps in the hooves of the satyr Grover Underwood, completing the main trio.
Also joining the cast is Sarah Kull who plays Sally Jackson, Percy’s mother, and Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Sally’s grumpy husband, and Percy’s stepfather. Megan Mullally plays the monster math teacher Alecto (Ms. Dodds), Glynn Turman plays Percy’s teacher Chiron (Mr. Brunner), while the wacky but lovable Jason Mantzoukas plays the god Dionysus (Mr. D). Rounding things up is also Charlie Bushnell who plays Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn plays Clarisse La Rue, and Adam Copeland plays Ares. Catch the first season of Percy Jackson And The Olympians on Disney +.