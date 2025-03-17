The Biggest Questions “You” Season 5 Needs to Answer

After a two-year wait, You season 5 is unarguably one of the most anticipated returning shows of 2025. For 4 seasons, the Lifetime/Netflix psychological thriller series has captivated audiences with its dark twists, morally complex characters, and shocking cliffhangers. With its 10 episodes split into two parts, You season 4 left viewers with more questions than answers.
Throughout the series, Joe Goldberg has escaped justice several times, leaving a trail of chaos in his wake. His ability to manipulate situations and reinvent himself has been central to his survival. As You conclude with its fifth and final season, viewers expect closure to many lingering questions. Moreover, as Joe returns to New York City, it feels like that character has come full circle, with audiences looking to see how it all ends. To this end, You season 5 must address these pressing questions.
Will Marienne Return for Revenge?
Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) is one of the few people who truly understand the danger Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) poses. Introduced in season 3, Marienne was Madre Linda’s librarian, who became Joe’s love interest that season. After Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) reveals how Joe murdered Ryan Goodwin (Scott Michael Foster), Marienne witnesses firsthand Joe’s murdering tendencies after being kidnapped and locked in a glass cage in Joe’s London apartment. Thanks to Nadia’s rescue and plan, Marienne survived the ordeal and moved back to Paris. However, last seen reading an article about Joe Goldberg, audiences wonder if Marienne returns in You season 5 to take matters into her own hands.
At least, Marienne has the upper hand with Joe believing she’s dead. Also, Nadia and Marienne’s surprising decision not to involve the police could mean Marienne is bent on ensuring Joe never hurts another woman. Marienne’s anticipated return wouldn’t be a surprise, as viewers have watched an old love interest, Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers) return in the past. If she returns, Marienne’s knowledge of Joe’s past could make her a key figure in his downfall. Given how much she has suffered, the big question is whether Marienne will legally bring Joe to justice or take a more personal approach.
Will Nadia Find a Way to Expose Joe?
For many viewers, You could have ended in season 4 had Nadia Farran (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Marienne chosen to call the police. It was the more logical option than rolling the dice on faking Marienne’s death. At the end of season 4, Nadia is framed for a murder she didn’t commit, leaving her imprisoned while Joe walks free.
As one of the few people who knows the truth about Joe, although imprisoned, it doesn’t mean she’s out of the fight. Nadia’s intelligence and determination made her one of season 4’s standout characters. If anyone has the potential and zeal to expose Joe, it has to be Nadia. The question is whether the final season gives Nadia a chance to fight back. Staying quietly and serving a murder sentence with Marienne still alive wouldn’t do justice to Nadia’s story arc.
What’s Kate’s True Agenda?
It isn’t the first time viewers have watched a partner accept and love Joe for who/what he is. At the end of season 4, Joe found himself in a position of unprecedented power, thanks, in no small part, to his relationship with Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). However, unlike his past partners, Kate is not easily manipulated and has her own dark past.
This makes her an interesting wildcard in Joe’s story. While her wealth and influence have given Joe a fresh start, Kate remains one of You season 5’s biggest mysteries. Does she truly believe Joe’s lies, or is she more aware of his nature than she lets on? Although the recently released teaser showed Joe and Kate as a power couple, viewers can’t help but wonder if Kate will orchestrate Joe’s downfall.
Will Joe Have a New Love Interest in You Season 5?
Joe and Kate may seem like the perfect couple as they take New York City by storm, but viewers who have followed Joe Goldberg these past 4 seasons know his obsession is his biggest undoing. Kate accepting him for who he is, means, like with Love Quinn, Joe could soon get bored and tired. Every season has presented a new love interest, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if season 5 gives viewers another reason to hate Joe.
However, in the final season, should there be a love interest, this character could also help ensure Joe is either imprisoned or killed for his long-awaited crimes. It would be interesting to see that after all the power and influence Kate provides, Joe remains a sick and twisted individual (especially with Rhys let loose), incapable of giving true love and proving he’s mentally unstable.
Will Joe Cross Paths With Familiar Faces in New York City?
Returning to New York City is a bold move from Joe, irrespective of his newfound wealth, power, and connections. If You season 5 aims to bring closure to Joe’s story, revisiting past victims would be a great way to end the show. Throughout the 4 seasons, Joe has left a trail of victims—some dead, some barely surviving. While many of his victims are gone, there are still a few who could return to haunt him. A few familiar faces that could pop up in You season 5 are Beck’s friends Annika (Kathryn Gallagher) and Lynn (Nicole Kang).
Despite losing their friend, they were alive when season 1 ended. Joe’s former bookstore colleague and friend Ethan (Zach Cherry) is a non-threatening character that could resurface. It would also be great to have Jenna Ortega reprise her role as Ellie to see if she figured out how her mother died. Two other character story arc audiences would need closure for, especially since they know about Joe’s murderous nature, are Paco (Luca Padovan) and Theo (Dylan Arnold). If anything, answering these pressing questions would be a great way to end You season 5.
