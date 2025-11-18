From Bizarre To Embarrassing, Here’s 30 Pics Of Architectural And Interior Design Mistakes

by

There comes a point when a supposedly quirky architectural design becomes questionable. It’s usually when the chosen theme diminishes the structure’s functionality and purpose, like in the designs you’re about to see. 

These photos are from the “That’s It, I’m Architecture Shaming” Facebook group. If the name isn’t a total giveaway, it calls attention to building and home designs that cause puzzlement. 

Here, you’ll find images of staircases you wouldn’t dare step on, oddly placed toilets and urinals, and houses that look haphazardly built in The Sims

More than 855,000 people keep the page alive, and we’ve picked those that stood out in the most baffling way. Hopefully, seeing these also gives you a good enough idea of what to avoid for your future designs.

#1 Difficult To Align

Image source: Quentin Machado

#2 Gotta Love An Add-On. Denver, Colorado

Image source: Michael Reid

#3 Hug Me!

Image source: Melissa Rose Palmer

#4 Death Stairs

Image source: Stephanie Ratsonfire

#5 Climb The Ladder To The Top Of The Kitchen Counter, Then Take The Steps To The Bedroom Loft. Never Mind That The Hand Rail Is Where Your Feet Are. It’s Fine

(Tiny house Airbnb in Colorado, husband for scale.)

Image source: Marianne

#6 This Is The Front Of The House

Image source: Barbara L. LeMaster

#7 Found A Hillbilly Barn Mansion On Zillow. The Crazy Fred Flinstone Esque Stairs Connecting The Kitchen To The Living Room Are What Noteworthy

Image source: Haley Thorsen

#8 Sure Hope That Door Is Locked

Image source: Alicia Levine

#9 My Husband Found This On His Page

Image source: Kells Ross-Rittinger

#10 These Are Urinals

Image source: Darren Ho

#11 Why?

Image source: Jessica Brown

#12 I Have No Words

Image source: Sherri Glass Southwell

#13 Just Add A Ladder And Don’t Move Too Much On That Chair

Image source: Karla Campos

#14 Friends Who Wanted A Seperate Entrance?

Image source: Christina Rochelle

#15 Whyyyyyyyy?

Image source: Cheryl Hoefelmeyer

#16 Brutalist Architecture Should Come With A Free Power Washer

Image source: Marianne

#17 In My Boyfriends New Rental Home

Image source: Bella Repnikova

#18 Because You Need A Safe Place To Stand To Request Things From Upstairs

Image source: Gloria Canada

#19 Please Give Me Ideas On How To Make His Space Feel Larger

Image source: Marianne

#20 Saw This House Awhile Back. Thought It Was…. Intriguing

Image source: Eric Leverette-Goodwin

#21 Umm

Image source: Marianne

#22 You Can Only Open This Drawer All The Way If You Open The Oven Door First. In My Own House

Image source: Braylinn Estrada

#23 “This Has To Be A Joke Post. Unless They’re After Some Inheritance”

Image source: Melissa Rose Palmer

#24 Towering Over The Back Bay Of Boston

Image source: Susan Faccenda Peghiny

#25 Nuff’ Said. As Seen In La

Image source: Amy Sh

#26 Hey Bubba, Bring Me Dem Blueprints And Anuther Beer (Belch!) I Needa See Something

Image source: Henry Nelson

#27 Salford, United Kingdom

Image source: Simon George

#28 Hostile Gay Architecture Shaming

Image source: Christopher Carver

#29 Just Got To Oporto, Portugal A Few Weeks Back! Thought I’d Share This Weird Air Conditioner Looking Building That Looks Like Something A Kid Would Make On Roblox

Bem-venido a ‘Casa Da Musica’

Image source: Dimi Tree

#30 Secretariat Of Security Of The State Of Queretaro In Mexico

Image source: Stefano Pascucci

