Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Interesting “Pretend” Game You Played As A Kid Or Know A Kid Played? (Closed)

Whether it’s playmobile, lego, Sylvanian Families or just playing in the garden, kids have the wildest of imaginations—what’s the funniest/weirdest/most interesting you’ve heard? (Either that you played, or someone you knew played.)
#1
Me and the neighborhood kids had this huge fantasy RPG style story going. It was intricate, with twist villains, “seasons” to accommodate the different plot lines after one ended. I wielded a wooden sword and was a warrior who also turned into a wolf avenging the murder of her father, and I remember another girl was a “changeling panda”, and one boy was an evil wizard. There were like 5+ of us on the street involved with playing “Animaltopia”.
I don’t remember every detail, as this was like 8 years ago, but I remember the first arc was our party was trying to take down the bad guy who threatened our land. In a twist, it wasn’t the evil wizard but the panda girl (who didn’t even know it until I accused her lol) and the “real” panda had been replaced all along with the changeling. Another arc was that a cat from the real world was going around and messing with the magic by introducing science. We also used to go on mini missions when not everyone was available to play.
It got so intricate and creative that the girl who played the panda said she’d be the one to write the novel series one day.
That wasn’t even the only interesting game we all played (just the most intricate and non Pokémon based one). Those were most certainly the days, and thanks for letting me reminisce a bit.
#2
I always pretended to be a princess going to a normal school. Once I’ll turn 18 I’ll rule the world and be the most powerful person alive. Sometimes I had magical features, sometimes not. (One could think I was already a little megalomaniac back then… And I always played this alone, so no one could change the story and it stayed all like I wanted it to)
#3
When I was 8-9, My friend and I would grab nerf guns and pretend we were either in a war, a Mad Max-style apocalypse, or a Rambo-like situation.
#4
me n my younger sister pretend d other is an alien!!!
#5
I used to own tons of Polly Pockets (the old cool ones, not the one with the shrinky-necklace-thing) , and I would always beg my older brother to play princesses with me. Naturally, he refused.
I was a smart kid, so I said “Oh, but you can be a SPY princess!” And he would play.
So me and my brother grew up playing ‘Spy Princesses’
#6
When I was a kid, we used to play an imaginary supermarket or a restaurant with things we found outside – leaves, grass, rocks, sand cakes, rainwater, anything. I also played with the boys pretending we were superheroes, each with superpowers such as telekinesis and speed. I was the ridiculously strong one. We all had guns made out of cardboard.
It was also quite common to play a “House” in my kindergarten, where kids pretended to be a family of a mother, father, and children.
#7
Trample-Ball we had a trampoline an played soccer/football while jumping
#8
Can’t remember what we called it but we came up with a whole TV show plot of a story we played out as different characters. Wrote down all their information and wrote the scripts of the different ‘episodes’ It was like a mix of Transformers and the Power Rangers which were the two main tv shows we all used to watch. It was usually me and my brother and my cousin, when we were all like 6-8
#9
My brother and sister used to play house (rated G style)with their Popeye and Olive Oil dolls.
Follow Us