40 People Share The Most Ridiculous Reasons Why Someone Stopped Dating Them

#1
It wasn’t a proper date, just a university classmate inviting me at his shared apartment for tea after both of us drank s****y tea at the bar. I knew him and accepted his invite, even if my friend checked on me every 15 minutes for safety reasons.
As soon as i arrived i had to use the toilet. I pooped big, then when i flushed the flush didn’t work. Did i break it? I stepped on the toilet, half dead for the unbearable stench that no perfume could lessen. The flush had a small hook that was unhooked (i can’t describe it better), so i fixed it and finally made that lovecraftian monster disappear in the deep of our sewer system. More perfume, i opened the window and washed my hands.
Nice tea, nice chat, we said goodbye on good terms and planned to see each other again. In the evening he called me. “What happened in the toilet?” “Well, you know i felt sick..” “no, i don’t care. What did you do to the toilet?” “I suppose when i pushed the button a small hook got unhooked and i put it back in position. Did i break it?” “No, it has been broken for months and we used a bucket to flush” “well, now it works!” He went silent and the next day he didn’t reply to my texts, i invited him for a drink and offered to bring a thermos of tea with 2 cups. Then he texted me *sorry i can’t date you. I was supposed to date a female law student, not Gino the bricklayer* i wanted to send him an invoice for plumbing work but i gave up.
With a sentence, he proved to be sexist, bigoted, lazy and incapable of doing simple maintenance work.
#2
I, myself, broke up with somebody because they kept insisting I should get an iPhone.
#3
Was explaining best practices for seizure first aid since I have epilepsy and it wasn’t the best controlled for a bit so I found it was safest to be open quickly with it in case I dropped (don’t like coming to with s**t being shoved in my mouth)…
And then he started praying over me in a language I didn’t recognize, then apologized saying he can’t date “the possessed” and left the table.
Couple waitresses and a busser witnessed the whole debacle, f**k the kitchen might’ve heard the “prayer”. Nearly cried after the shock wore off, but everyone else was very nice and I got a free dessert for my trouble.
#4
Because I clean my house, apparently real men don’t clean.
#5
Mine happened last night. I don’t drink alcohol. Just for the simple reason I don’t like it. The date was great. Well, I thought it was.
A few minutes after I got home. He said he can’t date a 40-year-old who orders a kid’s drink. I ordered a strawberry lemonade. He said he wants to date an adult.
I know any reason is a good reason not to date someone. He has a right to his opinion.
#6
He thought I was making up stuff to make him look stupid when I explained that the light we see from the stars is millions if not billions of years old.
“NOBODY CAN PROVE THAT, IT’S ALL MADE UP!”
#7
I came home to find all my stuff on the front lawn. We’d been together 2 years. Her and her friends went to a psychic that day who said she was being cheated on…
#8
Back in high school a guy broke up with me because I told him I trusted him not to take advantage of me (after an accident b**b touch that was clearly accidental). Years later we spoke and he apologized, he was raised in an Uber Christian conservative household and me not being mad or shaming him was apparently too much at the time.
#9
I was too nice for bringing her food when she was sick. (This was long before food delivery apps.)
Her rationale was: “I know that one day I’m just gonna hurt you. And you’re too nice to have that happen to you.”
Stung a bit, but hey i appreciate the honesty….also, maybe you should see a therapist??
#10
I didn’t wanna buy apartment with him after knowing him for 2 weeks 😂🙇🏼♀️
#11
On our first date, I asked him about his tattoos, and he told me one of them was based on the Nightmare Before Christmas, which was his absolute favorite movie. I told him I’ve never seen it, but always wanted to check it out. You would think the normal reaction to that is something like: “now I know what we can do for the next date”, but he later sent me a string of texts that this wasn’t going to work out.
He said he can’t be with someone who doesn’t like the same media as him. The Nightmare Before Christmas was a “very important movie to him” and he can’t be with someone who doesn’t share the same values. (??) Keep in mind, I had just never seen it. I didn’t even say that it was a bad movie, just that I wanted to watch it (with him).
#12
She asked me if I was saving up to buy a house, to which I answered “no”.
Within seconds the mood changed and we weren’t compatible anymore.
As we parted ways, I told her the reason I wasn’t saving to buy a house was because I already own one. It then became obvious that was indeed the reason for not wanting another date, but I knew enough.
#13
Because I *don’t” have BPD. Apparently, he “craves the excitement” of being with someone with a personality disorder, and being with his first girlfriend who didn’t was just “too mainstream” for him.
If this wasn’t odd enough, he was a therapist by profession. I do wonder slightly if that’s how he’s managed to meet so many women with personality disorders.
#14
After a date or two, we got to talking about food. His family doesn’t eat anything with garlic because his father has an aversion to it. I said I cook with it extensively, especially meats. Later he said he thought we were probably not very compatible due to our gastronomic differences.
#15
We discovered we were cousins.
#16
Because I would not bleach my hair blonde..I’m a redhead I will keep it ty
#17
Not me but a friend had a girl break up with him because she said, “I’m very Slytherin and you’re just too Hufflepuff.”
#18
I wanted to spend some time to myself. I’m not incredibly social and I honestly don’t even like talking on the phone but I made a change to”open my mind.” Yet I felt out of place face timing every second I could to please their needs. Was at the store on facetime talking out loud, driving on facetime,falling asleep on facetime, going on breaks and facetime. I just wanted to feel myself again and eat in private, watch anime and be able to pay attention, s**t even scroll YouTube to see what I’ve been missing. The second I said Id like to have some me time I got dumped so fast my head spinned. I was incredibly heartbroken and confused but now I think that person was a narcissist.
#19
I had been SA’ed before we met. He was very religious and couldn’t get past the fact I wasn’t a virgin 🙃
#20
She told me the radio station speaking through her tooth fillings, told her I was a demon and she should k*ll me. She seemed so sweet and normal.
#21
I broke up with a guy in high school because he insisted that “Buddy Holly” by Weezer was sung by Buddy Holly.
#22
I have a small tattoo in a place only he and my doctor would see. He “couldn’t bring me home to his father because he would disapprove.”
#23
I once went on a few dates with a guy, we weren’t official or anything, but we liked each other and things were on the way to become serious. On the ride home from a date, he told me he couldn’t date me anymore because he would have to move to another town for work. I didnt say anything. Then he proceeded to tell me if he stayed in our town and had a relationship with me, he wouldnt be able to afford a dyson vacuum cleaner, he would only buy a phillips one. And that this was very important to him.
#24
My best friend broke up with a sweet, successful, and funny man because he smelled like Tide detergent and his urethra was too large. I don’t know if she told him that but that’s what she told me. That’s when I realized she has deep issues with commitment/men in general. Years later, he has a lovely long term partner and she is still single.
#25
I was a freshman in high school, he was a junior. We were in tons of extracurriculars together. He broke up with me after maybe a month of dating, during a theater rehearsal. He said his therapist said we should break up, and then he *ran away* from me. Literally, turned and full sprint ran away from me. In front of everyone. We’d been on maybe 2 dates and had “parked” a few times but we were dorky kids and definitely not in love or anything. If he hadn’t been so dramatic about it, I probably wouldn’t even still think about it, but it does bring me a chuckle every once in a while.
#26
I once dated a girl for several months. One day she told me she was breaking up with me because her ex boyfriend was finally getting out of jail and she was getting back with him.
#27
I had one guy stop because he found out my mom died young, from cancer and thought I was too risky and might die young too.
#28
Astrology signs said we were not compatible.
#29
I couldn’t recite her phone number without looking it up.
#30
We got into an argument about communism and she (communist supporter) was adamant that I (critic of communism) didn’t understand it well enough and was being narrow-minded about it.
The funny part is that she was born and raised in the UK and learned about it in books (incl. of course Marx/Engels’ Communist Manifesto) while I had only grown up right next door to a communist country with grandparents that lived in and had to flee that country. But yeah… Maybe I wasn’t open-minded enough about it.
#31
Dated someone for 2 weeks. I was the one reaching out to her constantly. Texting her, planning things, etc. She never reached out to me.
On a Saturday I decided she can reach out to me.
Sunday she said I wasn’t trying hard enough to date her.
No loss.
#32
He thought I made something he didn’t like for dinner. His dinner was in the oven and he only looked on the stove (where I was making something separate for myself). Dodged a bullet there 😅
#33
One time, someone stopped seeing me just because I didn’t like their favorite TV show. Like, seriously? People can be so picky about the weirdest stuff.
#34
The weirdest one for me was, ” I can’t be with someone that had her child/ dogs/ cats/ self vaccinated. Does not believe the earth is flat and disputes the safety and effectiveness of chiropractic care. ” This was prior to the plague, so Anit Vax was big but not like it is now. The s*x was fantastic, which is why I continued to date him. I always thought of the dates as an unfortunate seminar before the cool main event. So when he broke it off, I felt like my ice cream slid off my cone. Both funny and disappointing. For extra fun, the next person I dated was in medical research. Flat Earth guy made it point to corner me at the farmers market to tell me scornfully how ” disappointed ” he was that ” I learned nothing” from him and decided to date a scientist.
#35
One night she wanted to cuddle after a party but I, while dealing with a kidney stone and medication for said stone, was not feeling well and wanted to just go home alone and go to sleep. This led to an accusation that I never cared about her in the first place which was false, but I was unwilling to engage in the argument and fuel a negative go-round. If you can’t communicate with me in civility, you can’t communicate with me, bye.
#36
Had a guy break up with me because he was protestant and couldn’t date a catholic.
I am not catholic and neither is my family. Still thankful he showed his colours early on.
#37
My dog was fat and it was a red flag I wasn’t actively trying to make a 13 year old dog with arthritis and a heart murmur lose weight instead of making her last few months comfy.
#38
I had a lady I was dating break up with me because I treated her too nice and didn’t get s**t-faced every night, and that was just really weird and she’d never dealt with that before.
#39
I once had a woman tell me she couldn’t date me anymore because I was “too funny.”
#40
I have a foot fetish. She was down to do the wildest s**t except have her feet touched. Honestly, whatever, we don’t all like the same stuff, so I didn’t mind. However, she was ADAMANT that being into feet was weird but NONE of the stuff she wanted to do was weird.
I know everyone’s disgust factor (and triggers) vary, but it was an unfortunate reason to end an otherwise fun dynamic.
