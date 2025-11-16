Man Thinks Entire Neighborhood Needs To Pause Their Lives While He’s Getting His ‘Beauty Sleep’ During The Day, Receives Petty Revenge Instead

Reddit user u/itsnik_03, a man with a builder background, patiently endured his new neighbor’s house repair ruckus. However, once the renovations were over, the neighbor proved that he himself wasn’t so understanding.
The man suddenly became hypersensitive to any noise during the day as he worked night shifts. He even called the police for every minor disturbance, including barking dogs. So u/itsnik_03 took out his loud tools.
After one man started working nights, he tried to place the whole neighborhood under a curfew during the day
Image credits: Yifan Gu (not the actual photo)
But one local refused to put up with him
Image credits: Maxime Agnelli (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jessica Bryant (not the actual photo)
The vast majority of communities have laws and ordinances that prohibit excessive, unnecessary, and unreasonable levels of noise.
These regulations usually set aside certain times of the day when there is supposed to be a general quietness. But in addition, many cities and towns also have some prohibitions on sustained noise levels above a certain decibel. Police often investigate these situations by placing a decibel meter near the property line and taking a reading over a period of time.
However, it’s hard to imagine that a friendly neighborhood with no fraternity houses in sight could cause havoc in the middle of the day.
Of course, we need to have sympathy for night workers. Due to our modern 24-hour society, nearly 15 million people in the United States work full-time night shifts, evening shifts, rotational shifts, or other such irregular schedules.
Image credits: Ivan Oboleninov (not the actual photo)
And it can be hard to get quality rest when the sun is up. By evolutionary necessity, noise causes a potent stress response. We are more easily startled by unexpected sounds than by objects that come suddenly into our field of vision. Our nervous systems react to noises that are loud and abrupt (a backfiring engine), rumbling (airplanes), or whining and chaotic (leaf blowers, coffee grinders) by instructing our bodies to boost the heart rate, breathe less deeply, and release fight-or-flight hormones.
Still, you should probably first get a pair of noise-canceling headphones for sleeping before you start a war with all of your neighbors.
