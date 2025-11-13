After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her ‘Food Baby’, People Joined To Support Her

by

Have you ever had a big meal and then your bloated belly got so big that you looked pregnant? If so, this thread that one woman started on Twitter, is for you. Fatimah, a young Londoner, posted a photo of her with a big food baby belly captioned: “I can’t be the only one that gets extremely bloated and starts imagining myself being pregnant?” As it turns out – no, Fatimah, you’re definitely not alone with bloated stomach, as hundreds of Twitter users have responded with their photos of ‘food babies’ and the thread gained a status of a legitimate support group.

This weekend, London-based influencer Fatimah, shared a photo of her with a “food baby”

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: itsjustfatimah

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: itsjustfatimah

She probably did not expect that the thread would go viral so quickly – hundreds of women (and not only them), responded with their ‘food pregnancy’ pictures

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: valeriesolorios

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: hailayyy16

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: mackenzieg___

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: nellamtongana

People were glad to know that they’re not the only ones doing this and that bloated belly is nothing to be ashamed of

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: floridahmapeto

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: shefrmroundaway

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: nauticauzumaki

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: unclecyd

Fatimah later shared a photo of her post-food baby body

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: itsjustfatimah

By sharing so many playful photos of their food baby bellies, women (and men) on Twitter remind us that bloating is not something to be ashamed of because it is all too common. “I’m so glad bloating is being normalized,” Fatimah tweeted on her viral thread. We’re definitely glad too!

And said that she loves the replies from people on the thread

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: itsjustfatimah

People were joyful to see such a fun thread and for some, it even helped them feel more confident

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: toefet

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: ibukunoluwaaji

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: BoyItsBvbyE

After This Woman Shared A Picture Of Her &#8216;Food Baby&#8217;, People Joined To Support Her

Image credits: BlaqNaa

Later, Fatimah told the media: “I had just finished eating a bunch of wasabi while watching anime and I realised how bloated I was and I thought it would be funny to share how bloated women can get.” She also added: “It’s 2019 and I feel like more women are becoming more accepting about the ‘flaws’ in our bodies and we’re embracing while also making light of it as well and I love it.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Actors Who Successfully Played Multiple Roles on the Same TV Show
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2020
Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria
‘White Lotus’ Season 3 and ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Get Updated Release Dates
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2024
The Top Ways to Stream Christmas Movies in 2016
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2016
Movies That Need a Reboot: The Fly
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2021
Why Sales from The Cast of Moonshiners are Booming in the Pandemic
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2021
The Reason Why The Sinner Was Canceled After Four Seasons
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.