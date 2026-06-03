48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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A good comic does not always need several panels to land a joke. Sometimes, one perfectly timed image is enough. Scott Johnston has already proven that with his clever one-panel comics, which we have featured on Bored Panda before, and today we are back with another batch of his witty and wonderfully unexpected cartoons.

Johnston’s comics turn everyday situations, modern habits, relationships, animals, technology, and social awkwardness into quick jokes with clever twists. His simple, approachable style lets the humor take center stage, while the punchlines often arrive from an angle readers do not see coming. The result is a collection of comics that are easy to relate to, fun to look at, and often laugh-out-loud funny.

Scroll down to see Scott’s newest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scottjohnstoncartoons.com

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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48 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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