50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

by

We’re well into spooky season, pandas. So if your home isn’t crawling with spiders, skeletons, pumpkins, ghosts and autumnal candles, where have you been?

If you’re in need of some inspiration for how to turn your humble abode into a haunted house, we’ve got some great photos down below. From cozy and cute to frightening and fabulous, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find pics of homes that have been transformed into spooky Halloween sanctuaries. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Kristen Stafford of the Halloween Art and Travel podcast, and be sure to upvote all of the photos that you find particularly boo-tiful!

#1 I Made A Ghost For My Roomba And I Can’t Stop Cracking Up Every Time It Enters The Room

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: kweenie_bo_beenie

#2 It’s Freaking Bats. My Living Room Lamp

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: BurntGhostyToasty

#3 Decided To Make My Cat’s Their Own Haunted Cabin This Year

We used Target’s paint-a-cabin kit and reinforced it with foam core. The lights and decor are from Dollar Tree.

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Nothankyou_Imgood

#4 Bookmark

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Boojibs

#5 My Mom Makes Little Fairy Gardens In The Pot Of Her Money Tree. Here Is Her Halloween Scene

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: SassyWeef

#6 This Is My All-Time Favorite Halloween/Autumn Decoration. Would Love It If It Was A Jack-O’-Lantern But It Still Makes Me Smile Just As A Lovely Pumpkin

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: gabbzila

#7 The Rest Of My Living Room

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: beachcover

#8 DIY Diffuser Cauldron

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: ourwintonhome

#9 Found Her

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Chidwick

#10 Happy Fall Y’all. It Is September 1st

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: spooky.ghoulll

#11 My Birthday Is On Halloween And I Obviously Love Cats. The Decorating Has Begun

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: haberannacat

#12 Here’s A Little Sneak Peek Of My Fall Creations

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: andrea_rib_

#13 This Year’s Halloween Project From An Idea I Found On The Internet

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Panam727

#14 Halloween Coffee Bar

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: rubyshomesweethome

#15 I Couldn’t Find A Halloween Shower Curtain I Liked But I Found These Door Decorations At Joanns. I Love How It Turned Out

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Sweetpicklebee

#16 Love The Vintage Look

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Spooky_Jaci

#17 Y’all I Am Swooning. This Turned Out More Beautiful Than I Had Imagined

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: sweetcottagecharm

#18 Kitchen Nook Ready For Halloween

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: spiritualaroma

#19 Had A Really Tough Year, So Fall Halloween Decorating Was Very Cathartic For Me. Here Is My House This Year

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: jastarner

#20 The Spooky Study Is Almost Complete

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: DasBlueEyedDevil

#21 Made A Nightmare On Elm Street Diorama

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: No-Link9669

#22 Harry Potter Room For Halloween

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: FilthySpaniard

#23 My Living Room This Year

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: beachcover

#24 Getting Ready For Halloween Plant Decor

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Y0keeem, Y0keeem

#25 A Few Of My Favorite Halloween Decorations. I Made The Ghosts And Floral Skull

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Mom102020

#26 I Finally Got My New Sheets And Comforter

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: illebreauxx2

#27 My Daughter’s Halloween Town Display. Proud Momma

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Bairatbha

#28 My Halloween Corner

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: gymnnopedies

#29 Bath & Body Works New Haunted House Wallflower Plug

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Aire87

#30 I Made Demon Fairies (Should I Add Red Eyes?) And Painted Crows On Burlap Last Night

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: beachcover

#31 I Decorated My Truck For Halloween

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Remarkable_Corgi4016

#32 This Is Such An Easy And Fun Halloween Decor Idea

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: gatheredliving

#33 The Vibes Are Immaculate

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: brisnotcool

#34 That’s A Charming-Looking Fellow, But He’s Looking A Little Stiff. Perhaps Some Drinks Would Loosen Him Up

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: MeowOfff

#35 Halloween Terrarium. Saw The Idea And Wanted To Try My Own

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: middlelevel

#36 Finally Finished Our Tiny Little Halloween Bathroom, And I’m So So Happy With The Results

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: A_Jar_of_Fake_Vomit

#37 I Love Decorating For Halloween

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: purplecookie1220

#38 The Halloween Decorations At My Work

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Cthulhus_Stepmom

#39 My Spooky Office Decor

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: joannes_home2

#40 Homemade Halloween Horcrux

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: davynels

#41 The Halloween Decoration Next To My Cat, Shadow

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Chaotic_breadstick

#42 Dressed Up For Halloween

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: lindzerbunni

#43 I Decorated

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Plant-enthusiast18

#44 Mantle Decor

I just love the string of skulls from At Home and the candle sticks from HomeGoods. Such good stuff this year.

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Adventurous-Report48

#45 Halloween Decorations In Apartment

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: juiceball9

#46 Feeling Cozy On This Rainy Evening

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: physicalproxy

#47 Tomorrow Is October 1st

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Mom102020

#48 My Halloween Home

My apartment is Halloween-themed 365 days a year. I hope one day to own a house so I can decorate outside too.

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: Gottahaveitgreen

#49 Every Year My Collection Grows

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: fishbethany, AllisonLCarter

#50 Last Week I Was Working On The Coraline Door As A Halloween Decoration And I Decided To Add Leaves On The Door

50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

Image source: lunagaclucky

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed The People In My Village
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
McDonald’s Employee Just Broke The Internet After Spilling Secrets About The Breakfast Menu
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Meet the Amazing Cast of OWN’s “Greenleaf”
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Topic Could You Do A Presentation On From The Top Of Your Head? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Receives An Unsolicited Pic, Sends A Genius Response To The Creep And It Works Like A Charm
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Need A Laugh? These 96 Hilarious Memes Are Here To Save Your Day (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.