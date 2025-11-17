50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

We’re well into spooky season, pandas. So if your home isn’t crawling with spiders, skeletons, pumpkins, ghosts and autumnal candles, where have you been?
If you’re in need of some inspiration for how to turn your humble abode into a haunted house, we’ve got some great photos down below. From cozy and cute to frightening and fabulous, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find pics of homes that have been transformed into spooky Halloween sanctuaries. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Kristen Stafford of the Halloween Art and Travel podcast, and be sure to upvote all of the photos that you find particularly boo-tiful!
#1 I Made A Ghost For My Roomba And I Can’t Stop Cracking Up Every Time It Enters The Room
Image source: kweenie_bo_beenie
#2 It’s Freaking Bats. My Living Room Lamp
Image source: BurntGhostyToasty
#3 Decided To Make My Cat’s Their Own Haunted Cabin This Year
We used Target’s paint-a-cabin kit and reinforced it with foam core. The lights and decor are from Dollar Tree.
Image source: Nothankyou_Imgood
#4 Bookmark
Image source: Boojibs
#5 My Mom Makes Little Fairy Gardens In The Pot Of Her Money Tree. Here Is Her Halloween Scene
Image source: SassyWeef
#6 This Is My All-Time Favorite Halloween/Autumn Decoration. Would Love It If It Was A Jack-O’-Lantern But It Still Makes Me Smile Just As A Lovely Pumpkin
Image source: gabbzila
#7 The Rest Of My Living Room
Image source: beachcover
#8 DIY Diffuser Cauldron
Image source: ourwintonhome
#9 Found Her
Image source: Chidwick
#10 Happy Fall Y’all. It Is September 1st
Image source: spooky.ghoulll
#11 My Birthday Is On Halloween And I Obviously Love Cats. The Decorating Has Begun
Image source: haberannacat
#12 Here’s A Little Sneak Peek Of My Fall Creations
Image source: andrea_rib_
#13 This Year’s Halloween Project From An Idea I Found On The Internet
Image source: Panam727
#14 Halloween Coffee Bar
Image source: rubyshomesweethome
#15 I Couldn’t Find A Halloween Shower Curtain I Liked But I Found These Door Decorations At Joanns. I Love How It Turned Out
Image source: Sweetpicklebee
#16 Love The Vintage Look
Image source: Spooky_Jaci
#17 Y’all I Am Swooning. This Turned Out More Beautiful Than I Had Imagined
Image source: sweetcottagecharm
#18 Kitchen Nook Ready For Halloween
Image source: spiritualaroma
#19 Had A Really Tough Year, So Fall Halloween Decorating Was Very Cathartic For Me. Here Is My House This Year
Image source: jastarner
#20 The Spooky Study Is Almost Complete
Image source: DasBlueEyedDevil
#21 Made A Nightmare On Elm Street Diorama
Image source: No-Link9669
#22 Harry Potter Room For Halloween
Image source: FilthySpaniard
#23 My Living Room This Year
Image source: beachcover
#24 Getting Ready For Halloween Plant Decor
Image source: Y0keeem, Y0keeem
#25 A Few Of My Favorite Halloween Decorations. I Made The Ghosts And Floral Skull
Image source: Mom102020
#26 I Finally Got My New Sheets And Comforter
Image source: illebreauxx2
#27 My Daughter’s Halloween Town Display. Proud Momma
Image source: Bairatbha
#28 My Halloween Corner
Image source: gymnnopedies
#29 Bath & Body Works New Haunted House Wallflower Plug
Image source: Aire87
#30 I Made Demon Fairies (Should I Add Red Eyes?) And Painted Crows On Burlap Last Night
Image source: beachcover
#31 I Decorated My Truck For Halloween
Image source: Remarkable_Corgi4016
#32 This Is Such An Easy And Fun Halloween Decor Idea
Image source: gatheredliving
#33 The Vibes Are Immaculate
Image source: brisnotcool
#34 That’s A Charming-Looking Fellow, But He’s Looking A Little Stiff. Perhaps Some Drinks Would Loosen Him Up
Image source: MeowOfff
#35 Halloween Terrarium. Saw The Idea And Wanted To Try My Own
Image source: middlelevel
#36 Finally Finished Our Tiny Little Halloween Bathroom, And I’m So So Happy With The Results
Image source: A_Jar_of_Fake_Vomit
#37 I Love Decorating For Halloween
Image source: purplecookie1220
#38 The Halloween Decorations At My Work
Image source: Cthulhus_Stepmom
#39 My Spooky Office Decor
Image source: joannes_home2
#40 Homemade Halloween Horcrux
Image source: davynels
#41 The Halloween Decoration Next To My Cat, Shadow
Image source: Chaotic_breadstick
#42 Dressed Up For Halloween
Image source: lindzerbunni
#43 I Decorated
Image source: Plant-enthusiast18
#44 Mantle Decor
I just love the string of skulls from At Home and the candle sticks from HomeGoods. Such good stuff this year.
Image source: Adventurous-Report48
#45 Halloween Decorations In Apartment
Image source: juiceball9
#46 Feeling Cozy On This Rainy Evening
Image source: physicalproxy
#47 Tomorrow Is October 1st
Image source: Mom102020
#48 My Halloween Home
My apartment is Halloween-themed 365 days a year. I hope one day to own a house so I can decorate outside too.
Image source: Gottahaveitgreen
#49 Every Year My Collection Grows
Image source: fishbethany, AllisonLCarter
#50 Last Week I Was Working On The Coraline Door As A Halloween Decoration And I Decided To Add Leaves On The Door
Image source: lunagaclucky
