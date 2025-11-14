Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Misspelling Of A Word You Have Ever Seen? (Closed)

by

Just for Laughs! Please don’t make any up if you didn’t find any.

#1

i forgot how to spell necessary (thanks auto correct) It was spelt nessessasarcy

#2

spiecal.

#3

I once saw this post on Bored Panda where someone tweeted, “I’d rather be pissed off then pissed on.” And that’s why the difference between then and than is important.

#4

One time I was on a zoom call with my friend and I said hold on brb and auto correct put babe and I was like omgg

#5

A friend of mine in middle school spelled America like Amirica, and she said it was a typo, even though the I and E are no where near each other on the keyboard lol

