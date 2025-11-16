19 Newest Digital Fairytale Images Created By Ukrainian Photoshop Artist That Uses Nothing But Regular Photos

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. It appears that Viktoria Solidarnyh has mastered this rule when she does her Photoshop magic. And the word magic is by no means an exaggeration—she creates magical fairytale-like worlds of fairies, knights, witches and beautiful sights. And she does so much with only so little: like many a pro, she uses ordinary stock photos, and doesn’t need to rely on setting up the perfect shot, as she controls them with Photoshop. What makes Viktoria unique among her peers is that she also is willing to share her little trade secrets with her fans on Instagram and other social media platforms. She’s been featured here before, and if you like what you see below, we recommend checking out her previous works (I, II).
More info: Instagram | deviantart.com | vk.com | Facebook
