Details On Eric Dane’s Scandalous Lifestyle, Downward Spiral Left Friends With A Lot Of Questions

Eric Dane’s recent demise has brought back attention to the substance issues, leaked tape, and other controversies that followed him throughout his career.
On February 19, 2026, Dane’s family announced that the Grey’s Anatomy actor had passed away after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was 53 at the time.
Dane had struggled with substance issues for most of his life, a habit he first picked up in high school. His inner circle is now reportedly contemplating the possibility that years of narcotics use accelerated the progression of the illness.
“It’s horrifying how fast this disease acted,” one fan said after his demise.
The ALS diagnosis was a “gut punch” for Eric Dane after years of substance struggles, said an insider
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Dane publicly revealed his diagnosis in April 2025. Like many, he dismissed the early signs until they worsened and forced him to visit a specialist.
In June, he told Good Morning America in his first television interview since the announcement that he lost motor functions in his right arm. He expressed concerns about his other arm and legs as well.
“I feel like maybe in a couple of months, I won’t have my left hand either,” Dane said. “Sobering. I am worried about my legs.”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore
From there, things rapidly declined. Dane’s friends and family are now wondering the impact his years of substance use might have had on the actor’s health.
“When Eric was using and ab*sing, he often never realized the impact it was having on his life and career until it was too late,” a source close to Dane told the Daily Mail. “Which is the common story, but thankfully, he finally realized what he was doing to his life, his career and personal life.”
Image credits: J. Vespa/Getty Images
The California-born actor started using marijuana and other narcotics as a teenager, but got sober when he was 26. This was around the same time he appeared as Jason Dean in Charmed.
Then came his big break in 2006 as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, a job that turned his career around. However, within a year, he had relapsed.
Dane went to rehab in 2011 after using prescription painkillers.
“It wasn’t without its struggles as he relapsed and also dealt with depression and a few other things,” the insider continued. “But the real sad part of everything was once he was getting back on track, that is when he was diagnosed with ALS. Just another complete gut punch.”
Prescription medication and substance use have been linked to ALS in several studies
Image credits: The WB
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle weakness, atrophy, and eventual paralysis.
According to a June 2025 study published on PubMed Central, prescribed use of anxiolytics, hypnotics and sedatives, or antidepressants was associated with a 34%, 21%, and 26% higher future risk of ALS. Prediagnostic use of such medications was also associated with poor prognosis after ALS diagnosis.
Image credits: ABC
A 2015 study, published in the International Journal of Medical Research and Review, found that among young patients, substance use was an important risk factor for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
“ALS can be an important cause of mortality in patients with illicit dr*g dependency,” the paper read.
Eric Dane was accused of bullying shortly after his demise
Amid the substance struggles, he became the center of another controversy as an intimate video featuring his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and former Miss US Teen, Kari Ann Peniche, leaked and went viral.
The clip showed the three of them in a hot tub at Peniche’s Los Angeles penthouse. Dane and Gayheart sued Gawker for publishing the tape, alleging copyright infringement, and the case was settled out of court in July 2010.
Image credits: Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Shortly after Dane’s 2011 rehab visit, he was fired from Grey’s Anatomy—a decision that has been attributed to budget constraints both by showrunners and the actor himself. However, he also acknowledged that his personal struggles might have played a role.
Image credits: GP/Star Max/Getty Images
“I wasn’t the same guy they had hired, so I understood when I was let go,” he said at the time.
After his recent passing, actress Laura Ann Tull, who worked as an extra on the Shonda Rhimes-run show, called Dane “true evil.” She accused him of bullying her on set, as Bored Panda previously reported.
She also claimed that she was the reason he was fired from the show.
“I am why he was fired from Grey’s,” Tull wrote on Threads. “I called Rhimes’ assistant two weeks before they announced his termination. Rhimes, I doubt, will ever admit that.”
“That’s so sad.” The internet reacted to Eric Dane’s substance struggles potentially worsening his illness
Follow Us