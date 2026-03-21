99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

We need food to sustain ourselves every single day. Without it, we quite literally could not survive. Even so, being a basic necessity doesn’t make it cheap. Lately, even tossing cherry tomatoes into your cart or daring to grab two avocados instead of one can feel like a real splurge.
That frustration is pretty much universal at this point. But what you actually end up paying depends on where you live. To see it for yourself, we’ve rounded up posts from r/whatsinyourcart where shoppers from around the world share their hauls and totals—scroll down to compare.
#1 $37.38 (5,519 Yen) Tokyo
Image source: Hot-Radish-9772
#2 $130 At The Farm Today! I Ended Up With About 63 Lbs Of Produce. It Lasts Us About 3 Weeks
Image source: greeneyedfaerie
#3 17$ Poland
Image source: huskylife98
#4 $20.71 At Super King Market In Socal
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Made A Stop At 99 Ranch For A Few Items And Walked Out With A Bit More. Wasn’t A Bad Haul At $75
Image source: midwest-ginger
#6 $102 At Aldi, I Filled My Local Community Fridge!
Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390
#7 $50.14 At Target
Image source: comeradesnarky
#8 $62. Aldi And Publix. In College On A Tight Budget While Trying To Stay Healthy
Image source: cakersgotswag
#9 Whole Foods NYC $158
Image source: 368995
#10 $150 From Aldi In Mid Michigan
Image source: cateyesandcardigans
#11 Roughly $120 At Whole Foods
Image source: Ok_Error_4705
#12 $66 In Los Angeles – Grocery Outlet
Image source: DoubleChallenge7177
#13 $175 From Whole Foods, USA. Includes 18 Fresh Oysters ($1 Each)
Image source: Cutiepatootie8896
#14 $7.92 In Sacramento CA
Image source: RBFallday
#15 Target Trip. Spent Way More Than I Wanted To. I Only Went For The Hair Stuff & Coke. $58.89
Image source: Paigenacage
#16 $63 At Trader Joe’s And $63 At Whole Foods Comparison
Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390
#17 Sprouts – Los Angeles, CA – $70.99
Image source: shesonfiya
#18 Super G Mart Grocery Haul In NC – $322
Image source: softrotten
#19 Sixteen Dollars At Walmart. The Best Part About Being An Adult Is That You Can Randomly Decide You Want A Cheesecake At 5:02pm On A Saturday. And Then Eat It Like A Pizza
Image source: hadtobethetacos
#20 $95 At Aldi In Atlanta
Image source: mcotter22
#21 Think I Did Pretty Good. $170 @ Aldi
Image source: Renegada
#22 About $130 For All
Image source: bananana61
#23 Whole Foods $258.85
Image source: backpackadventure
#24 $202.17 At Aldi’s In Missouri
Image source: Ok-Eggplant-6329
#25 $19 At My Local Farmers Market
Image source: [deleted]
#26 $166 Whole Foods
Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390
#27 Kroger Haul 84.50
Image source: yorkiewho
#28 What $62 At Aldi Gets Ya
Image source: ksorare
#29 $35 Produce Box
Image source: Tasty-Caterpillar400
#30 Went Out For Eggs. Promptly Forgot Eggs. $9.42
Image source: youareovaryacting
#31 $10 Bulk Ingredients Haul
Image source: ooochilee
#32 $55.33 In Midwest USA
Image source: bigfootadler
#33 € 45,39 In Portugal
Image source: BoringPrinciple9001
#34 €8 Farmers Market Belgium
Image source: lirassaurus
#35 My $392 Aldi Haul!
Image source: Ok-Eggplant-6329
#36 55.40€ Lidl Germany
Image source: Ill_Elderberry_3800
#37 £112, Tesco, England
Image source: BoutiqueKymX2account
#38 Target Baby Run $102
Image source: pakapoagal
#39 $5 At The Local Municipal Market, 100% Organic
Image source: silverboy787
#40 $50.26 Safeway In The Bay Area ($7.50 Saving With Membership)
Image source: MidnightMoog
#41 First Time Really Buying Groceries For Myself. 52 Dollars At Kroger
Image source: Mild-Anger
#42 My Produce For The Week – $7.67
Image source: coobear6
#43 My $15.93 (After Coupons/Rebates) Couponing Haul From Publix And Food Lion!
Image source: peanut_rettub
#44 Pretty Proud Of This Haul – Cost Less $29.77
Image source: PurplePunch209
#45 Changed My Eating Habits 2 Months Ago, Feeling Good! Heb, South Austin, Texas. $152
Image source: super-mega-bro-bro
#46 $97.03 From Trader Joe’s. Not Pictured Is One Normal And One Mini Reusable Tote Bag
Image source: BitchMenudo
#47 $106 Worth Of Groceries From A Supermarket In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Image source: Gogi_gogimanov
#48 $162.47 (Northern California)
Image source: shaggy_bannana
#49 120$ At Aldi. I Feel Like I Did Pretty Good
Image source: taintmonster831
#50 3 Stores For 5 People- $109.04
Image source: Legitimate_Rock8325
#51 $64.64 At Met Market In Seattle
Image source: molo91
#52 Se WI, $59.21. Had A Bad Week And Pretty Much Treated Myself To Whatever I Wanted
Image source: _r0si3
#53 $101.74 At Whole Foods In Va
Image source: waydown2019
#54 $110 Whole Foods
Image source: PatientBalance
#55 $81 At Safeway In Denver, Co
Image source: ResolutionKlutzy2249
#56 $30 Gifts For My Dad. Hoping It Will Feel Special On A Low Budget
Image source: quartz222
#57 $85.43 At Aldi, Midwest
Image source: Inevitable-Mix-2983
#58 $328.92 Whole Foods In NYC
Image source: ayayadae
#59 $2 Meat?? What I Bought vs. What I Made
Image source: ooochilee
#60 Normally I’m An Aldi Guy But Kroger Impressed Me Today. $113
Image source: Renegada
#61 $75 From Aldi Lasted Me Weeks Between Semesters
Image source: Vivid_Photograph7168
#62 $3 Turkey
Image source: ooochilee
#63 132$ Market Basket Maine
Image source: [deleted]
#64 $79 From Walmart 🥕 🍍 🥒
Image source: FishCultLuci
#65 75 €, Bucharest, Romania
Image source: V_N_Antoine
#66 $188 Chicago
Image source: Only-Phase-7661
#67 $112 At Aldi For 2 People
Image source: [deleted]
#68 13€ Anti Waste, France
Image source: April-nineteen84
#69 A Very Small Costco (Midwest Us) Trip – $27.06 USD
Image source: notthegoatseguy
#70 Weekly Market-Portugal- 22.12€ Or 23$
Image source: Sweaty-Patience-1043
#71 What $9.00 Can Get You At A Chinatown Supermarket In Oakland, CA
Image source: wutwutsugabutt
#72 Tulsa, Ok ~ $54 Dollars Whole Foods + Target
Image source: chloandwaffles
#73 134$ Market Basket Maine
Image source: [deleted]
#74 Groceries In Brazil R$180 About $30
Image source: mjnps
#75 30£ At Lidl, England
Image source: sarah0815
#76 $47. It’s So Much Fun Living In Canada
Image source: 4y6hu
#77 $41.25 At Kroger In GA, USA
Image source: bbqsocks
#78 18,760 Won ($12.78) Busan, Korea
Image source: Lessthanbentos
#79 Costco, Honolulu, Hi $194
Image source: kelsfille
#80 $243 At Winco
Image source: MaggotBrainnn
#81 €96.00 Lidl, Ireland
Image source: akcgal
#82 $38.43 At Weee! In Manhattan, NYC – I’ll Be Fed For 2 Weeks!
Image source: Clean-Drag3219
#83 Ashamed To Admint It Was An Amazon Order $109.98
Image source: blessmystones
#84 Kansas City, Mo. – $119.81
Image source: GlockPerfect13
#85 $224, Local Cheesemonger, Portland, Me
Image source: sniperwolfjob
#86 $433 Costco Bay Area
Image source: MidnightMoog
#87 $75.57 At Aldi 🥕🥔🧀🥖😋
Image source: Drops_of_Sunlight
#88 115$ For Myself And A Toddler In TX Pretty Happy With The Haul
Image source: Firm_Raisin
#89 Farmers Market, Portland, Or, $60ish
Image source: blankpaper_
#90 Your Tax Dollars At Work. Wic, $26.92
Image source: loverofthewrongkind
#91 Aldi UK – £63.92
Image source: iStreet98
#92 $13 At The Farmers Market In San Francisco
Image source: isgirlhoodreal
#93 $2.17 Winco
Image source: ooochilee
#94 $61 At Aldi. All Highest Quality Options Where Available
Image source: RanchedOut
#95 97$ Market Basket Maine
Image source: [deleted]
#96 $137.80 At Walmart In Southern America
Image source: JuniperJoieDeVivre
#97 This Is What ~7000 Yen (~50usd) Got Me At Gyomu Super Today In Japan
Image source: Tokyo_Pigeon
#98 $56 Aldi And Walmart, Week Of Food For One
Image source: whatisupwithmyfood
#99 £35 Tesco – United Kingdom!
Image source: JorvikPumpkin
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