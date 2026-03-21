99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

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We need food to sustain ourselves every single day. Without it, we quite literally could not survive. Even so, being a basic necessity doesn’t make it cheap. Lately, even tossing cherry tomatoes into your cart or daring to grab two avocados instead of one can feel like a real splurge.

That frustration is pretty much universal at this point. But what you actually end up paying depends on where you live. To see it for yourself, we’ve rounded up posts from r/whatsinyourcart where shoppers from around the world share their hauls and totals—scroll down to compare.

#1 $37.38 (5,519 Yen) Tokyo

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Hot-Radish-9772

#2 $130 At The Farm Today! I Ended Up With About 63 Lbs Of Produce. It Lasts Us About 3 Weeks

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: greeneyedfaerie

#3 17$ Poland

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: huskylife98

#4 $20.71 At Super King Market In Socal

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#5 Made A Stop At 99 Ranch For A Few Items And Walked Out With A Bit More. Wasn’t A Bad Haul At $75

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: midwest-ginger

#6 $102 At Aldi, I Filled My Local Community Fridge!

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390

#7 $50.14 At Target

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: comeradesnarky

#8 $62. Aldi And Publix. In College On A Tight Budget While Trying To Stay Healthy

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: cakersgotswag

#9 Whole Foods NYC $158

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: 368995

#10 $150 From Aldi In Mid Michigan

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: cateyesandcardigans

#11 Roughly $120 At Whole Foods

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Error_4705

#12 $66 In Los Angeles – Grocery Outlet

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: DoubleChallenge7177

#13 $175 From Whole Foods, USA. Includes 18 Fresh Oysters ($1 Each)

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Cutiepatootie8896

#14 $7.92 In Sacramento CA

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: RBFallday

#15 Target Trip. Spent Way More Than I Wanted To. I Only Went For The Hair Stuff & Coke. $58.89

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Paigenacage

#16 $63 At Trader Joe’s And $63 At Whole Foods Comparison

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390

#17 Sprouts – Los Angeles, CA – $70.99

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: shesonfiya

#18 Super G Mart Grocery Haul In NC – $322

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: softrotten

#19 Sixteen Dollars At Walmart. The Best Part About Being An Adult Is That You Can Randomly Decide You Want A Cheesecake At 5:02pm On A Saturday. And Then Eat It Like A Pizza

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: hadtobethetacos

#20 $95 At Aldi In Atlanta

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: mcotter22

#21 Think I Did Pretty Good. $170 @ Aldi

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Renegada

#22 About $130 For All

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: bananana61

#23 Whole Foods $258.85

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: backpackadventure

#24 $202.17 At Aldi’s In Missouri

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Eggplant-6329

#25 $19 At My Local Farmers Market

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#26 $166 Whole Foods

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390

#27 Kroger Haul 84.50

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: yorkiewho

#28 What $62 At Aldi Gets Ya

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ksorare

#29 $35 Produce Box

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Tasty-Caterpillar400

#30 Went Out For Eggs. Promptly Forgot Eggs. $9.42

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: youareovaryacting

#31 $10 Bulk Ingredients Haul

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ooochilee

#32 $55.33 In Midwest USA

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: bigfootadler

#33 € 45,39 In Portugal

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: BoringPrinciple9001

#34 €8 Farmers Market Belgium

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: lirassaurus

#35 My $392 Aldi Haul!

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Eggplant-6329

#36 55.40€ Lidl Germany

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Ill_Elderberry_3800

#37 £112, Tesco, England

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: BoutiqueKymX2account

#38 Target Baby Run $102

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: pakapoagal

#39 $5 At The Local Municipal Market, 100% Organic

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: silverboy787

#40 $50.26 Safeway In The Bay Area ($7.50 Saving With Membership)

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MidnightMoog

#41 First Time Really Buying Groceries For Myself. 52 Dollars At Kroger

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Mild-Anger

#42 My Produce For The Week – $7.67

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: coobear6

#43 My $15.93 (After Coupons/Rebates) Couponing Haul From Publix And Food Lion!

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: peanut_rettub

#44 Pretty Proud Of This Haul – Cost Less $29.77

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: PurplePunch209

#45 Changed My Eating Habits 2 Months Ago, Feeling Good! Heb, South Austin, Texas. $152

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: super-mega-bro-bro

#46 $97.03 From Trader Joe’s. Not Pictured Is One Normal And One Mini Reusable Tote Bag

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: BitchMenudo

#47 $106 Worth Of Groceries From A Supermarket In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Gogi_gogimanov

#48 $162.47 (Northern California)

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: shaggy_bannana

#49 120$ At Aldi. I Feel Like I Did Pretty Good

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: taintmonster831

#50 3 Stores For 5 People- $109.04

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Rock8325

#51 $64.64 At Met Market In Seattle

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: molo91

#52 Se WI, $59.21. Had A Bad Week And Pretty Much Treated Myself To Whatever I Wanted

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: _r0si3

#53 $101.74 At Whole Foods In Va

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: waydown2019

#54 $110 Whole Foods

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: PatientBalance

#55 $81 At Safeway In Denver, Co

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ResolutionKlutzy2249

#56 $30 Gifts For My Dad. Hoping It Will Feel Special On A Low Budget

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: quartz222

#57 $85.43 At Aldi, Midwest

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable-Mix-2983

#58 $328.92 Whole Foods In NYC

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ayayadae

#59 $2 Meat?? What I Bought vs. What I Made

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ooochilee

#60 Normally I’m An Aldi Guy But Kroger Impressed Me Today. $113

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Renegada

#61 $75 From Aldi Lasted Me Weeks Between Semesters

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Vivid_Photograph7168

#62 $3 Turkey

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ooochilee

#63 132$ Market Basket Maine

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#64 $79 From Walmart 🥕 🍍 🥒

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: FishCultLuci

#65 75 €, Bucharest, Romania

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: V_N_Antoine

#66 $188 Chicago

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Only-Phase-7661

#67 $112 At Aldi For 2 People

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#68 13€ Anti Waste, France

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: April-nineteen84

#69 A Very Small Costco (Midwest Us) Trip – $27.06 USD

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: notthegoatseguy

#70 Weekly Market-Portugal- 22.12€ Or 23$

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Sweaty-Patience-1043

#71 What $9.00 Can Get You At A Chinatown Supermarket In Oakland, CA

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: wutwutsugabutt

#72 Tulsa, Ok ~ $54 Dollars Whole Foods + Target

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: chloandwaffles

#73 134$ Market Basket Maine

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#74 Groceries In Brazil R$180 About $30

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: mjnps

#75 30£ At Lidl, England

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: sarah0815

#76 $47. It’s So Much Fun Living In Canada

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: 4y6hu

#77 $41.25 At Kroger In GA, USA

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: bbqsocks

#78 18,760 Won ($12.78) Busan, Korea

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Lessthanbentos

#79 Costco, Honolulu, Hi $194

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: kelsfille

#80 $243 At Winco

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MaggotBrainnn

#81 €96.00 Lidl, Ireland

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: akcgal

#82 $38.43 At Weee! In Manhattan, NYC – I’ll Be Fed For 2 Weeks!

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Clean-Drag3219

#83 Ashamed To Admint It Was An Amazon Order $109.98

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: blessmystones

#84 Kansas City, Mo. – $119.81

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: GlockPerfect13

#85 $224, Local Cheesemonger, Portland, Me

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: sniperwolfjob

#86 $433 Costco Bay Area

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MidnightMoog

#87 $75.57 At Aldi 🥕🥔🧀🥖😋

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Drops_of_Sunlight

#88 115$ For Myself And A Toddler In TX Pretty Happy With The Haul

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Firm_Raisin

#89 Farmers Market, Portland, Or, $60ish

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: blankpaper_

#90 Your Tax Dollars At Work. Wic, $26.92

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: loverofthewrongkind

#91 Aldi UK – £63.92

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: iStreet98

#92 $13 At The Farmers Market In San Francisco

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: isgirlhoodreal

#93 $2.17 Winco

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ooochilee

#94 $61 At Aldi. All Highest Quality Options Where Available

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: RanchedOut

#95 97$ Market Basket Maine

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#96 $137.80 At Walmart In Southern America

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: JuniperJoieDeVivre

#97 This Is What ~7000 Yen (~50usd) Got Me At Gyomu Super Today In Japan

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Tokyo_Pigeon

#98 $56 Aldi And Walmart, Week Of Food For One

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: whatisupwithmyfood

#99 £35 Tesco – United Kingdom!

99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It&#8217;s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: JorvikPumpkin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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