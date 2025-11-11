61 Cake Decorators Who Took Instructions Too Literally

If you’ve ever ordered a custom-made cake, I bet you know how important it is to give very clear instructions. Because, well, it is very easy to turn a beautiful cake into an epic fail. Especially when you follow instructions too literally and don’t have an auto correct for cakes.
This list of epic cake fails compiled by Bored Panda will definitely make you laugh! Take a look, add your own cake fails if you’ve experienced any, and vote for your favorites! If you liked this article, also be sure to check out the one about people who follow instructions too literally.
(h/t: justsomething)
#1 Just Following Instructions
Image source: darkplane13
#2 A Friend Of Mine Ordered A Picture Cake And Gave The Woman A Thumb Drive With The Picture She Wanted To Use
Image source: just_leave_it
#3 I Was Asked What I Want Written On My Cake. I Said “Nothing”
Image source: GeorgeDuranEats
#4 My Mom Ordered A Graduation Cake With A Cap Drawn On. I Guess They Misheard
Image source: bluesberry
#5 My Friend In China Ordered A Cake For His Son. He Texted The Bakery The Message To Appear On The Cake – “Happy 9th Birthday.” This Is What He Received
Image source: bluemavis
#6 You Had One Job, Baker
#7 I Think They Took It Too Literally
Image source: psychobillydude
#8 Instruction Unclear, Followed Them Anyway
Image source: OliverClothesoff70
#9 Just Write Happy Birthday
#10 Happy Birthday In Spanish
Image source: Daniel S.
#11 I Want Sprinkles
Image source: imgur.com
#12 Coach Tom´s Big Purple Balls!
Image source: Megan J.
#13 Halloween Cake
#14 Congratulations As Small As Possible
#15 To Be Picked Up At Eleven
#16 Nancy In Caps. I Mean In Caps
Image source: Emily S.
#17 Here’s The Image For The Cake
#18 And If You Think E-Mailing A Picture To The Bakery Helps… Think Again
Image source: Jessica C.
#19 A: What Would You Like The Cake To Say? B: “Happy Birthday”. A: Anything Else? B: Just “Happy Birthday”
Image source: Jenny C.
#20 Make Susan Bigger
#21 Let’s Celebrate In The Middle!
Image source: Kerensa
#22 This Cake
#23 Okay
#24 Welcome Baby In Pink
#25 Wendy Lu Under Neat That Will You Marry Me?
Image source: Cakes by Karen
#26 So This Woman Asked Her Bakery To Make A Cake Just Like This One From
Image source: Shawna A.
#27 Baker 1: “Hey, Jill, What Am I Putting On This Cake?” Baker 2: “Oh, Check The Counter, I Left The Jump Drive Out” Baker 1: “All righty then”
Image source: Elisabeth R.
#28 Thank You, Mr. Baker
#29 Just Balloons Would Be Fine
Image source: Joann F
#30 This Is Hilarious
Image source: Rebecca P.
#31 (Green)
Image source: Emily G.
#32 Happy Birthday Randy!
Image source: sandiskplayer34
#33 Ahhh, Now You’re Speaking My Language
Image source: Anony M
#34 Happy 30th! No Decoration For You
Image source: fluffykittie
#35 Cake Decorating Fail
Image source: jpmorg2
#36 We Ordered A Confirmation Cake For Our Daughter. Selected Image #315 From A Book Of Decorations. This Was The Outcome
Image source: Jag2112
#37 No Periods? Totally Got It!
Image source: Cristina B.
#38 We Asked Safeway To Make A Star Wars Cake For Our Editor Frank. This Is What They Gave Us
Image source: babyloniandotgov
#39 Happy Birthday Adam With Blue Flowers
Image source: Dana G.
#40 Class Of 2007 Rocks! Fireworks Explosion
#41 Marissa’s Boss Was Leaving On A Trip, So She Wanted To Get A Cake That Said, “So……………” As An Inside Joke. She Specified That There Should Be 18 Dots, So Here Is What She Got
Image source: Marissa
#42 But The Real Cherry On Top?
Image source: Stephanie H.
#43 Put The State Of Texas On It For Her
Image source: imgur.com
#44 Grandparents 50th Anniversary Cake Haha
Image source: ta_bbycat
#45 Write Welcome On It
#46 Merry Christmas
#47 No Problem!
Image source: Anony M.
#48 Husband’s 40th Birthday Cake. It Was Around Christmas And My Hubby’s Name Is Chris!!!
#49 Best Wishes
Image source: imgur.com
#50 Cake Fail
#51 Any Comments To Your Order? “thanks!” (in Swedish)
#52 Instead Of “la Multi Ani”!
#53 A Guy Wanted A Cake To Say “Schwager House”
Image source: Chris O.
#54 Happy 60th Anniversary Everett & Sara, Not Ann, Everette, & Sara!!
#55 I Emailed Them A Picture Of A Cake And They Said ‘no Problem’! #epicfail
#56 Nephew Graduated From Tiffin U And Niece From Trine U…..
#57 Walmart Messed Up, It’s Suppose To Say “happy Birthday Nikki & Merry Yule.”
Image source: Nikki%20S.%20
#58 My Grandsons 16 Birthday Cake ! Should Have Been A Matchbox Car On It ! Lol
#59 Ummmm…..what?
#60 Do Her Real Face
#61 Ordered: Happy Birthday Anna..got: Birth Happy Anna Day
Follow Us