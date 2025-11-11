61 Cake Decorators Who Took Instructions Too Literally

If you’ve ever ordered a custom-made cake, I bet you know how important it is to give very clear instructions. Because, well, it is very easy to turn a beautiful cake into an epic fail. Especially when you follow instructions too literally and don’t have an auto correct for cakes.

This list of epic cake fails compiled by Bored Panda will definitely make you laugh! Take a look, add your own cake fails if you’ve experienced any, and vote for your favorites! If you liked this article, also be sure to check out the one about people who follow instructions too literally.

(h/t: justsomething)

#1 Just Following Instructions

Image source: darkplane13

#2 A Friend Of Mine Ordered A Picture Cake And Gave The Woman A Thumb Drive With The Picture She Wanted To Use

Image source: just_leave_it

#3 I Was Asked What I Want Written On My Cake. I Said “Nothing”

Image source: GeorgeDuranEats

#4 My Mom Ordered A Graduation Cake With A Cap Drawn On. I Guess They Misheard

Image source: bluesberry

#5 My Friend In China Ordered A Cake For His Son. He Texted The Bakery The Message To Appear On The Cake – “Happy 9th Birthday.” This Is What He Received

Image source: bluemavis

#6 You Had One Job, Baker

#7 I Think They Took It Too Literally

Image source: psychobillydude

#8 Instruction Unclear, Followed Them Anyway

Image source: OliverClothesoff70

#9 Just Write Happy Birthday

#10 Happy Birthday In Spanish

Image source: Daniel S.

#11 I Want Sprinkles

Image source: imgur.com

#12 Coach Tom´s Big Purple Balls!

Image source: Megan J.

#13 Halloween Cake

#14 Congratulations As Small As Possible

#15 To Be Picked Up At Eleven

#16 Nancy In Caps. I Mean In Caps

Image source: Emily S.

#17 Here’s The Image For The Cake

#18 And If You Think E-Mailing A Picture To The Bakery Helps… Think Again

Image source: Jessica C.

#19 A: What Would You Like The Cake To Say? B: “Happy Birthday”. A: Anything Else? B: Just “Happy Birthday”

Image source: Jenny C.

#20 Make Susan Bigger

#21 Let’s Celebrate In The Middle!

Image source: Kerensa

#22 This Cake

#23 Okay

#24 Welcome Baby In Pink

#25 Wendy Lu Under Neat That Will You Marry Me?

Image source: Cakes by Karen

#26 So This Woman Asked Her Bakery To Make A Cake Just Like This One From

Image source: Shawna A.

#27 Baker 1: “Hey, Jill, What Am I Putting On This Cake?” Baker 2: “Oh, Check The Counter, I Left The Jump Drive Out” Baker 1: “All righty then”

Image source: Elisabeth R.

#28 Thank You, Mr. Baker

#29 Just Balloons Would Be Fine

Image source: Joann F

#30 This Is Hilarious

Image source: Rebecca P.

#31 (Green)

Image source:  Emily G.

#32 Happy Birthday Randy!

Image source: sandiskplayer34

#33 Ahhh, Now You’re Speaking My Language

Image source: Anony M

#34 Happy 30th! No Decoration For You

Image source: fluffykittie

#35 Cake Decorating Fail

Image source: jpmorg2

#36 We Ordered A Confirmation Cake For Our Daughter. Selected Image #315 From A Book Of Decorations. This Was The Outcome

Image source: Jag2112

#37 No Periods? Totally Got It!

Image source: Cristina B.

#38 We Asked Safeway To Make A Star Wars Cake For Our Editor Frank. This Is What They Gave Us

Image source: babyloniandotgov

#39 Happy Birthday Adam With Blue Flowers

Image source: Dana G.

#40 Class Of 2007 Rocks! Fireworks Explosion

#41 Marissa’s Boss Was Leaving On A Trip, So She Wanted To Get A Cake That Said, “So……………” As An Inside Joke. She Specified That There Should Be 18 Dots, So Here Is What She Got

Image source: Marissa

#42 But The Real Cherry On Top?

Image source: Stephanie H.

#43 Put The State Of Texas On It For Her

Image source: imgur.com

#44 Grandparents 50th Anniversary Cake Haha

Image source: ta_bbycat

#45 Write Welcome On It

#46 Merry Christmas

#47 No Problem!

Image source: Anony M.

#48 Husband’s 40th Birthday Cake. It Was Around Christmas And My Hubby’s Name Is Chris!!!

#49 Best Wishes

Image source: imgur.com

#50 Cake Fail

#51 Any Comments To Your Order? “thanks!” (in Swedish)

#52 Instead Of “la Multi Ani”!

#53 A Guy Wanted A Cake To Say “Schwager House”

Image source: Chris O.

#54 Happy 60th Anniversary Everett & Sara, Not Ann, Everette, & Sara!!

#55 I Emailed Them A Picture Of A Cake And They Said ‘no Problem’! #epicfail

#56 Nephew Graduated From Tiffin U And Niece From Trine U…..

#57 Walmart Messed Up, It’s Suppose To Say “happy Birthday Nikki & Merry Yule.”

Image source: Nikki%20S.%20

#58 My Grandsons 16 Birthday Cake ! Should Have Been A Matchbox Car On It ! Lol

#59 Ummmm…..what?

#60 Do Her Real Face

#61 Ordered: Happy Birthday Anna..got: Birth Happy Anna Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
