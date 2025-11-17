Hey Pandas, What’s Holding You Back From Your Dream Job? (Closed)

What’s holding you back from pursuing your dream job?
#1
Money, the jobs I want don’t pay well and In this day an age I can’t even afford to take care of myself with that. I’m still clueless on what I want to do
#2
My parent’s wishes. I dream of becoming an airline pilot, but since both of my parents are doctors, they have the same wish for me. At first I was really frustrated, but after volunteering at a charity hospital in Pakistan, seeing how those without much spend what little they have just to come to that hospital in hopes of seeking treatment without worrying about the cost, and still being happy even after all that struggle, my heart feels content even though I’m essentially being forced into medicine.
#3
me being a minor and not being able to take lessons or anything (i may be wrong but i did try researching. but if you do know anything about this career path, plz inform me (:
my nervousness
the fear of not getting payed enough
i wanna be a voice actress btw :)
#4
I fantasize about winning the lottery and buying a bunch of homes on a dead end road. I want to turn these homes into assisted living for people stuck in nursing homes/hospitals.
Many people aged 18-50 are paralyzed or otherwise need more help than a visiting nurse, and sometimes get stuck in a facility. Once they’re in it’s almost impossible to get out. Especially if they are on Medicaid.
I would like to change that and offer a community they can live in, instead of a room they stay in. Offer them a chance to lead a somewhat normal life. One day…
#5
The financial risk of becoming self employed. I’ve got a business in lean Quality Improvement already set up, but it’s additional spending money. Going full time scares me, even though I’d love it.
#6
Time has passed me by but I missed out on dream jobs because of my math skills. I do basic math but calculus I cannot comprehend
Follow Us