Halo Effect: Bioluminescent Phytoplankton Surround Swimmers in Circles Of Blue Light

While in Krabi, Thailand, Philadelphia-based photographer Will Strathmann captured an astonishing image of how bioluminescent phytoplankton surrounds swimmers in circles of blue light. He posted the photo to Your Shot with the caption: “Sometimes you get lucky and stumble upon an experience that truly rocks your world… [I] heard that the bioluminescence were beginning to peak under the new moon. Imagine swimming through the ocean as thousands of microscopic plankton light up at your finger tips, flickering blue as you move through the water. While this photo doesn’t come close to the actual experience, I am proud I was able to capture, and now share this magical moment.”
More info: Facebook | willstrathmann.com | Instagram (h/t: nationalgeographic)
Follow Us