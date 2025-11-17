My Version Of Serpent From The Series “Raised By Wolves”

by

I made this sculpture using Super Sculpey polymer clay. It all started with some sketches and final illustration (you can see it below, at the bottom of the page).

I wanted to make my version of serpent from the series “Raised by wolves”. Dimensions – 20x35x20cm.

Sculpture “D.O.”

Sculpture “D.O.” – details

Sculpture “D.O.”

Sculpture “D.O.” – details

Sculpture “D.O.” – details

Sculpture “D.O.” – details

Sculpture “D.O.” – details

Illustration “Concept of D.O.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
