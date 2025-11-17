I made this sculpture using Super Sculpey polymer clay. It all started with some sketches and final illustration (you can see it below, at the bottom of the page).
I wanted to make my version of serpent from the series “Raised by wolves”. Dimensions – 20x35x20cm.
Sculpture “D.O.”
Sculpture “D.O.” – details
Sculpture “D.O.”
Sculpture “D.O.” – details
Sculpture “D.O.” – details
Sculpture “D.O.” – details
Sculpture “D.O.” – details
Illustration “Concept of D.O.”
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us