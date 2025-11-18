Reporter Who “Wanted To Quit” After Interviewing Blake Lively Says “She Didn’t Want Me There”

The reporter who described her 2016 interview with Blake Lively as the “most uncomfortable interview situation” has now revealed more details about her negative experience with the actress.
Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa interviewed Blake and Parker Posey before the premiere of Woody Allen’s Café Society.
In the four-minute clip of the interview, shared by Kjersti herself, the journalist broke the ice by congratulating the Gossip Girl alum on her bump. At the time, Blake was pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter Inez.
Image credits: Kjersti Flaa
“Congratulations on your little bump,” she responded despite Kjersti not being pregnant.
Then, the journalist asked the actresses if they enjoyed wearing the period costumes in the film, which is set in the 1930s. The question didn’t sit well with Blake, who said, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes?”
Other parts of the interview show Blake and Parker speaking to each other while ignoring Kjersti’s presence.
“I was just feeling, ‘Let this be over as soon as possible so I can leave this room,'” said the reporter
Image credits: Kjersti Flaa
The reporter titled the video “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”
“Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?” she wrote.
Blake’s behavior was met with criticism, with many people labeling her as a “mean girl” and saying she owed Kjersti an apology.
Speaking with Popcorned Planet on Thursday (August 15), the journalist said she was surprised by Blake’s attitude.
“I was just feeling, ‘Let this be over as soon as possible so I can leave this room’ because it was so uncomfortable.
“It was kind of an out-of-body experience; I couldn’t really grasp what was happening.
“I went through my mind, ‘What did I say? Did I do anything inappropriate? Why are they acting like this?’ It was a very stressful situation. It was awful.”
She also explained that Blake’s pregnancy was evident at the time of the interview. Her bump “was huge, it wasn’t a small bump,” and she thought her first comment “was a nice conversation starter.”
Kjersti said she “would welcome” an apology from the Gossip Girl alum
Image credits: Blake Lively
Regarding the costume question, she said, “I don’t know if she was offended. She didn’t want to be there.”
Kjersti said she doesn’t expect an apology, though she would welcome it. “What I’ve learnt in Hollywood is that no one apologizes.“
“But I think for her it would be good and for other people, or her fans – her previous fans – to know she’s not really this person.”
The drama comes amid a rumored feud between Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
The drama surrounding the resurfaced interview comes amid rumors of a feud between Blake and Justin Baldoni, her co-star and the director of their latest film, It Ends With Us.
Justin allegedly made the mother of four “uncomfortable” on set and cultivated an “extremely difficult” work environment for the cast.
It has been reported that Justin hired a PR crisis manager after sources accused him of displaying “chauvinistic” and “borderline abusive” behavior on set.
