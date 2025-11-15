Hey Pandas, What Is The Coolest Hotel You Ever Stayed In? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
One time, I went to a hotel on top of a mountain (I forgot the name; it was a long time ago) and one night it was -12 degrees outside. 🥶❄️🏨
#2
Mine is in Costa Rica and we had screened-in rooms.
#3
Mine was in Ecuador in south america where my family lives, we stayed in a cool hotel that was like a house but more modern. The hotel was split into homes.
#4
Great Wolf Lodge. It’s a resort, but still technically a hotel. We used to go every year and it’s awesome. The rooms are pretty nice, and if you have get a room with a kid’s bunk, there’s two TVs. The waterpark itself is pretty fun too.
But I’m a little kid at heart, and it’s nostalgic for me, so I’m biased. It’s definitely not a 5-star hotel or anything but it’s fun.
My serious, adult-ish answer would be the Marriott hotels.They’re really nice, room service is good and whenever we go on a trip and we don’t bring our trailer, we stay at them. The service is good, the rooms are well-kept, and the overall feel is very nice. I’d go so far as to call them 5-star.
These are just my experiences though!
#5
Sheriton. It was a five star hotel, which would make it amazing on its own, but there was a lobby and more cool stuff. I went with my cousins in December 2019. There was a huge Christmas tree and the hotel was connected to some malls and it had a lobby with plants and a waterfall. At the top there was a circular lounge with computers and tables. I’m saying this much because the best thing about hotels is how fun they are to explore, and I explored all of this every day.
