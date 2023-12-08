What’s Next For Salman After ‘Tiger 3’s’ Record-Breaking Success

Following the roaring success of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan’s career trajectory continues to ascend, stirring up excitement and curiosity among fans and Bollywood enthusiasts alike. As we ponder Salman’s next steps, let’s delve into the upcoming projects and career moves that are likely to keep him in the limelight.

The Anticipated Return in Kick 2

Fans of Salman Khan can eagerly look forward to his return in the sequel to the 2014 hit film ‘Kick’. The actor’s confirmed involvement has been a source of much buzz, especially with producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s statement, Now, I promise that there will be an extension to ‘Kick’. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. Salman himself has read the script and expressed his interest, indicating that ‘Kick 2’ is not just a possibility but a forthcoming reality. What&#8217;s Next For Salman After &#8216;Tiger 3&#8217;s&#8217; Record-Breaking Success

Festive Celebrations with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman’s involvement in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ promises a festive treat for audiences. Directed by Farhad Samji and featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the film is slated for a December release, adding sparkle to New Year’s Eve celebrations. While specific details about Salman’s role remain under wraps, the anticipation is palpable among his fanbase. What&#8217;s Next For Salman After &#8216;Tiger 3&#8217;s&#8217; Record-Breaking Success

Diving into Action with the Veteran Remake

The Bollywood adaptation of the South Korean film ‘Veteran’ will showcase Salman in a gripping new avatar as a detective on the trail of a crime syndicate leader. With rights acquired by Atul Agnihotri, Salman’s brother-in-law, this project is poised to make an impact on Indian cinema. Salman himself confirmed, I am doing ‘Veteran’, setting the stage for what could be another memorable performance. What&#8217;s Next For Salman After &#8216;Tiger 3&#8217;s&#8217; Record-Breaking Success

A Reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The possibility of Salman collaborating once again with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has set tongues wagging across Bollywood circles. Their past work includes the iconic ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, and after two decades, they might reunite for another cinematic venture. Although details are scarce, fans are hopeful for another masterpiece from this duo. What&#8217;s Next For Salman After &#8216;Tiger 3&#8217;s&#8217; Record-Breaking Success

Television Endeavors and Beyond

Apart from his film projects, Salman continues to charm viewers on television as the host of ‘Bigg Boss’. His presence on the small screen is just as commanding as it is in cinemas, ensuring his influence spans across different media platforms. While details about other ventures remain unconfirmed, one thing is certain: Salman’s star power shows no signs of dimming. What&#8217;s Next For Salman After &#8216;Tiger 3&#8217;s&#8217; Record-Breaking Success

In conclusion, as Salman Khan embarks on these exciting new ventures post-‘Tiger 3’, his potential to continue shaping Bollywood cinema remains undeniable. With each project, he reaffirms his status not just as an actor but as an enduring icon of the industry.

