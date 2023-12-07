Alia Bhatt’s Top 10 Movie Moments, Ranked

Alia Bhatt, a name synonymous with versatility and talent in contemporary Bollywood, has carved a niche for herself with powerful performances that resonate deeply with audiences. From her debut as the glamorous Shanaya in ‘Student of the Year’ to her hard-hitting role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Alia has shown an impressive range. This article celebrates her top ten movie moments, ranked not just for their cinematic brilliance but for the impact they’ve had on her career and on viewers.
10. Student of the Year – Shanaya’s introduction
Starting off our list is the moment that introduced us to Alia Bhatt – Shanaya’s stylish entry in ‘Student of the Year’. Sure, it was a world painted in broad, glossy strokes, but Alia’s confident presence promised a star in the making. Her career started with Karan Johar’s high school drama, and while it might not have been her most challenging role, it was certainly memorable.
9. Highway – Veera opens up
In ‘Highway’, Alia’s portrayal of Veera was a revelation. The moment she opens up about her traumatic past is raw and poignant. Alia’s breakdown on Shahrukh’s couch as she finally told him about the hidden pain from her childhood is a testament to her acting prowess. It was this film that changed many perceptions towards Alia as an actress capable of delivering deeply emotional performances.
8. 2 States – Ananya’s interview scene
Ananya’s character in ‘2 States’ might not have been the shining beacon of the film, but Alia brought sincerity to her role as the ambitious young woman. The job interview scene stands out as it showcases Ananya’s determination and strength, qualities that are often reflected in Alia’s choice of roles. Despite being overshadowed by Arjun Kapoor’s performance, Alia held her own with grace.
7. Kapoor & Sons – Tia’s emotional depth
Tia in ‘Kapoor & Sons’ might come across as bubbly, but she carries an emotional depth that Alia Bhatt portrayed beautifully. The scene where Tia reveals her vulnerabilities is both touching and telling of Alia’s ability to navigate complex emotions. Tia reveals to Arjun that she lost her parents at the age of thirteen and lives alone, allowing Alia to display a spectrum of emotions.
6. Udta Punjab – Mary Jane’s struggle
‘Udta Punjab’ presented Alia with a role utterly alien from anything she had played before – that of a drug-addicted migrant worker. Her portrayal was intense and heartbreaking, reflecting the harsh realities faced by countless individuals caught in cycles of abuse and exploitation. What was the challenge of playing a drug addict in Udta Punjab? It was the unfamiliarity and depth of character that Alia embraced so convincingly.
5. Dear Zindagi – Kaira’s breakthrough moment
In ‘Dear Zindagi’, Kaira’s confrontation with her inner demons marks a pivotal moment not just for the character but also for Alia as an actress who can inspire profound empathy. Kaira finally confronts her issues with vulnerability and strength – a balancing act that Alia executes flawlessly, making it one of her most inspiring moments on screen.
4. Raazi – Sehmat’s Morse code scene
The Morse code scene from ‘Raazi’ is a brilliant display of tension and drama, showcasing Alia’s commitment to her craft. Her preparation for the role included learning Morse code and handling weapons, which paid off in creating an authentic portrayal of a spy during high-stakes situations. This scene underlines Alia’s skill in portraying high-stakes drama with precision and intensity.
3. Gully Boy – Safeena’s fiery outburst
‘Gully Boy’ gave us Safeena – a character whose fierce display of emotion and strength was nothing short of captivating. Alia played this complex character with such authenticity that it became one of her most memorable roles to date.Safeena is a firecracker with a volatile temperament, and this outburst scene perfectly encapsulates that fiery spirit.
2. Gangubai Kathiawadi – Gangubai’s powerful speech
Gangubai Kathiawadi was a defining role for Alia Bhatt, with her speech while running for mayor being particularly impactful.
Nahi bann na mujhe slumdog millionaire. This line from the film echoed Gangubai’s determination to fight for justice and equality, marking one of the most powerful moments in Alia’s career.
1. Highway – Veera’s liberation
Topping our list is Veera’s liberation scene from ‘Highway’. It’s not just about freedom from physical captivity; it’s about breaking free emotionally and spiritually.
Jahan se tum mujhe laaye ho…, Veera expresses her desire for never-ending freedom.This climactic moment solidified Alia’s reputation as a phenomenal actress, capturing audiences’ hearts with its raw power and authenticity.
