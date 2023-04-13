Jon Gries is a renowned American actor with an impressive career and many iconic roles. Gries has been acting for more than 50 years, establishing himself as a respected acting vet. Judging by his role in HBO’s hit show The White Lotus, he is still going strong.
Gries plays Greg on The White Lotus alongside the exquisite Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Greg’s lover, Tanya. This one-of-a-kind romantic duo makes an outstanding debut in season 1 but returns to reprise their roles in season 2. So, here are nine facts you didn’t know about The White Lotus star Jon Gries.
9. Jon Gries is an Animal Lover
One of the most interesting facts about Gries is that he’s a true animal lover. His social media posts speak louder than words. Not only does he has his own dog (lovely Chris), but he also helps find a home for abandoned stray dogs.
8. He Was Nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male Award
Back in 2005, Gries received a nomination for Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his role in Napoleon Dynamite. Even though Gries’ performance in this film was truly remarkable, he didn’t end up winning the award. Instead, it went to another talented actor Thomas Haden Church for the movie Sideways.
7. His Father Was a Successful Director
One of the lesser-known facts about Jon Gries is that his father was a successful director in Hollywood. Tom Gries was a TV and film director, writer, and producer. Some of his most significant work includes The Greatest, Mission: Impossible, Will Penny, and more.
6. Jon Gries Has a Lot of Signature Roles in Cult Classics
Gries often plays unique and eccentric characters. He has a lot of signature roles in cult classics. For instance, he plays Lazlo Hollyfeld in Real Genius, Azzolini in Rainbow Drive, Ronnie Wingate in Get Shorty, and Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite.
5. He Had More Than 100 Appearances in Movies and TV Shows
With a career spanning over five decades, it’s no wonder Jon Gries had more than 100 appearances in movies and TV shows. He’s truly done it all. From television series and movies to video games and music videos, Gries has an impressive acting and directing portfolio.
4. He Has Played a Werewolf in Several Projects
Another thing you probably didn’t know is that Jon Gries played a werewolf on multiple occasions. He played a werewolf ,Louie, in the 1988’s horror film Fright Night Part 2. He also played another werewolf, The Desperate Man, in 1987’s The Monster Squad.
3. He Had Recurring Roles in Hit Shows Lost and Seinfield
Gries was a part of some of the most legendary TV shows in television history. He played Ben Linus’s father, Roger Linus, on the hit show Lost. He also appeared in one of the best sitcoms of all time, Seinfeld, where he played a homeless man – Rusty the Bum.
2. He Got His First Acting Gig When He Was Only 11
Jon Gries has been acting for his entire life, and given the fact talent runs in the family, it makes sense that Gries decided to pursue a similar path as his father. As a matter of fact, Gries’ first role happened when he was only 11. It was the role of the Boy Horace in the film Will Penny. Interestingly enough, the movie was written and directed by his father, Tom Gries.
1. Jon Gries Is Best Known for His Role as Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite
While it’s true that The White Lotus put Jon Gries back in the spotlight, the role of Greg is not the most memorable role in his career. In fact, it is Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite. Uncle Rico is nothing short of legendary, and it’s certainly one of Gries’ best works.
His outstanding portrayal of the steak-eating Uncle Rico got him the recognition that he truly deserved as soon as the movie came out in 2004. The movie keeps on getting better as time goes by, and it’s still as popular among younger fans. On one occasion, Jon Gries admitted that he didn’t think it would become such a hit. He said, “I didn’t have any idea how popular it would be, but I definitely sensed the unique voice. I definitely sensed it. I’m telling you, by the time I read page 15, I was laughing out loud and thought this was the most curious film. Then, when I got to Uncle Rico’s first scenes, I was totally into it, and I called my agent and said I’m in.”
