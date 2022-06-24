Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Falynn Pina

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Falynn Pina

10 seconds ago

Falynn Pina is a woman who recently changed her name to honor a dear family member. You know her as Falynn Guobadia, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star who was married to Simon for two years before their divorce. Their story was one that made headlines with two quick new engagements, rumors of cheating, and a new baby. Here’s what we know.

1. She is Recently Divorced

This reality star has had a busy few years, but she’s not worried about how quickly her life is moving. She was married to Simon Guobadia in 2019, and their short marriage ended in July of 2021 after. Her ex-husband is a man who is worth a lot of money as he is the founder of SIMCOL Petroleum. He also has six kids of his own.

2. She is Engaged

One thing that really shocked her fans is the fact that when she was married to her husband, their marriage ended quickly. However, it was a fact that she announced her engagement to Jaylan Banks only three months after her divorce was finalized. She moved on quickly, and she wouldn’t change it for the world.

3. She Just Welcomed a Baby

In the spirit of continuing to do this quickly and efficiently in her own life, she’s a brand-new mother. Her divorce is only 11 months old at this point, but she is a brand-new mother. She welcomed her daughter, a sweet little one whose name is Emma, on November 26, 2021. She and her now-fiance announced their pregnancy in August of 2021, he proposed in October, and their baby was born in November. It’s been a quick year for them, but they love every second.

4. She’s a Model

When she’s not busy working on her reality television career, she is working on her modeling. She’s spent a long time in the industry, and she knows a thing or two about working her angles and showing off any particular item. She is good at what she does.

5. She is Already a Mom

Baby Emma is not her first child, but she is the first little girl to make her entrance into the family. This little girl joined her three big brothers in 2021. Their names are Troy, Dylan, and Liam, who were 14, 13, and 8 at the time their little sister was born. Their mother was 32 at the time.

6. Her Ex Moved On Quickly

According to his new fiancé, Porsha Williams, Simon filed for divorce in January of 2021 because he was ready to end his marriage to Falynn. She wanted to be clear on the fact that yes, it looks a little bit horrible to become engaged to your friend’s husband, but that he filed in January of 2021 and they did not get together until after that. They were engaged in May of 2021. It was fast. She does, however, want to make it very clear that their romance happened long after a divorce decision was made.

7. She is a Class Act

When she was asked by the press if her ex-friend, Porsha, is the reason that she and her husband ended their marriage, she said that the only people to blame for the end of her marriage was herself and her now ex-husband as they were the two in the marriage, and they were the two responsible for the marriage. She said they are both to blame, and that they both failed, and that is the end of the discussion.

8. She Was Hurt By Her Ex-Husband’s Engagement

She found out about her husband and her former friend being engaged at the same time the rest of the world found out. She had no idea, and she was equally shocked. She was still married to this man at the time, even though they were in the process of a divorce. She was deeply hurt that her friend and her still-legal husband would do this to her.

9. Her Husband Convinced Her to Join the Show

It was Simon who pushed her to be part of a reality show, and it did not work well for their marriage. It is not a secret that many reality show marriages don’t make it after the cameras are in their lives all the time, and theirs didn’t make it.

10. Her New Fiance Was A Friend First

Her new fiancé is not someone the world is unfamiliar with. He’s been Falynn’s friend for a long time, and they have been close for years. There are many who did have some questions about their relationship timeline, too, but she’s not addressing any of that.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Ms. Marvel: “Destined” Recap
Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI” Recap
Meet The Cast Of “The English”
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Movie Review: The Cheshire Murders
Hairspray
“Hairspray” Turns 15 In 2022
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Montana Story”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Falynn Pina
How Miles Teller Got The Scars You See on His Face
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melanie Bracewell
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content