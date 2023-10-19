Joseph Cross had an early start in the entertainment industry. As such, he already has more than two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. In those productive years, he has had the privilege of working with high-profile filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, and David Fincher. Cross has also made his directorial debut with the feature film Summer Night (2019) which he also produced. Prior to that, he was credited as the producer of the comedy film, Son of Morning in 2011.
Time and again, Joseph Cross has proved his mettle as a talented actor. The award-winning performer is best known for such television projects as the CBS soap opera, As the World Turns, HBO’s Big Little Liars, and Netflix’s Mindhunter. Cross’s film credits include notable projects such as Desperate Measures, Wide Awake, Jack Frost, and Running with Scissors. The latter earned him his first award in 2006 for starring as Augusten Burroughs. Interestingly, Cross tried music before acting won him over for good. Read on for more intriguing facts about the Jack Frost actor.
1. Joseph Cross Was Born In 1986
Joseph Cross was born on May 28, 1986, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. However, he grew up in Pelham, New York. Cross was raised by a real estate agent mother, Maureen (née Toumey), and his father, Michael J. Cross who worked in marketing. He has four siblings whose identities are yet to be made public.
Growing up in Pelham, Cross attended Pelham Memorial High School. He proceeded to pursue his undergraduate studies at Hartford’s Trinity College before he transferred to Columbia University. During this time, his acting career was already taking shape.
2. He Played The Guitar for His High School Rock Band Roostir
Joseph Cross was an active student during his days at Pelham Memorial High School. His extracurricular activities included playing the guitar for his high school band, Roostir. The band was originally called Cock which the school authorities thought was inappropriate. Thus, they were instructed to get a new name for the band to be able to play at high school functions. Regardless, Cock was derived from the first letters of the members’ last names. Cross played with the band in high school and didn’t deem it fit to pursue a career in music afterward.
3. He Began His Career as a Child Actor
Joseph Cross officially launched his acting career in 1997 with a role in the TV movie, Northern Lights. He also made his small screen debut the same year with a guest appearance on Dellaventura as Daniel Webb. 1998 brought several movie credits his way, including Desperate Measures as Matthew Corner, Wide Awake as Joshua Beal, Jack Frost as Charlie Frost, and a guest appearance in Touched by an Angel. He got his career-defining role in 1999 when he joined the cast of As the World Turns as Casey Hughes, appearing in 19 episodes of the show from 1999 to 2000.
Over the past few years, Joseph Cross has worked on numerous projects that put his name on the map. He has also shared the screen with popular stars such as Michael Keaton, Brian Cox, Anna Friel, Diane Lane, Annette Bening, Evan Rachel Wood, and Julia Garner to mention a few. His notable credits can be seen in projects such as Untraceable (2008), Milk (2008), The Automatic Hate (2015), Everything Beautiful Is Far Away (2017), Summer Night (2019), Licorice Pizza (2021), and Devotion (2022). He also appeared in six episodes of Big Little Liars in 2017.
4. He Made Two Movies with Michael Keaton In 1998
Jacob Cross portrayed Michael Keaton’s character’s son in the 1998 comedy film, Jack Frost. The film also saw him share the screen with Kelly Preston. Another 1998 collaboration he did with Michael Keaton was in the action thriller, Desperate Measures. The Barbet Schroeder-directed film also had him work with Brian Cox for the first time.
5. Joseph Cross Has Appeared In Numerous Films Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar
As of the time of writing this piece, Joseph Cross has worked on four films that earned nominations for the Best Picture Oscar. The films are Milk (2008), Lincoln (2012), Mank (2020), and Licorice Pizza (2021). Cross won a Satellite Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Augusten Burroughs in Running with Scissors. For appearing as a series regular in As the World Turns, Cross received two award nominations for Best Performance from Young Artist Award and YoungStar Award for Best Young Actor in a Daytime TV Program both in 1999.