Devotion (2022): A Deep Dive into the True War Story

Compared to other war films, Devotion is in a league of its own with the true meaning of the title unveiling as the story progresses. Directed by J. D. Dillard and written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart, the film is an adaptation of Adam Makos‘ 2015 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice. It tells the story of Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black aviator in the U.S. Navy’s flight training program, and his service to humanity alongside Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) during the Korean War.
With a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Daren Kagasoff, Spencer Neville, Nick Hargrove, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas, Devotion impressed on the big screen following its initial release at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. Amid positive reviews from critics and audiences, the film took a hit at the box office with a meager $21.8 million worldwide against a budget of $90 million. Though a box office bomb, Devotion has been compared to the second highest-grossing movie of 2022, Top Gun Maverick. The two films share some similarities with Glen Powell playing a lead role in both. Explore the true war story of Devotion in this piece.
Dissecting the Historical Context of Devotion (2022)
Set in early 1950, Devotion follows a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots – Lieutenant Tom Hudner and Ensign Jesse Brown as they risk their lives in selfless service during the Korean War. Hudner met Brown when he was transferred to Fighter Squadron 32 (VF-32) at Quonset Point Naval Air Station. The squadron is assigned F4U-4 Corsairs – powerful but delicate planes that must be handled with care. The two men became closer after Brown’s car broke down and Hudner had to give him rides.
VF-32 was first deployed to the Mediterranean Sea to fight Soviet aggression before setting out to Korea to intervene in the war between the North and South. With the Chinese troops joining forces with the North, VF-32 had a tough time fighting off fighter jets and destroying bridges to stop China from gaining access. While fighting off a MiG-15 fighter jet, Brown singlehandedly destroyed the last bridge, defying Hudner’s orders to retreat. During a mission to support besieged Marines at Chosin Reservoir, Brown’s plane crash-landed in the mountains of North Korea. To save Brown, Hudner intentionally crash-lands his own plane but could not pull him out from the wreckage.
Shortly after help arrived, Brown died on the Chinese-controlled territory, and his body was never recovered. While Hudner and Brown joined the league of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen, Hudner was the one who received a Medal of Honor for his selfless attempt to save Brown. The medal was presented by President Harry Truman. The Hudner and Brown families have maintained a close bond to date.
Cast and Characters
Devotion is lauded for its cast ensemble and their perfect depiction of the characters. Coined from real people, Devotion characters embody comradeship and stand out among other war stories. Jonathan Majors (Ensign Jesse Brown) and Glen Powell (Lieutenant Junior Grade Tom Hudner) led the cast while Christina Jackson (Daisy Brown) played Brown’s wife.
Supporting stars who played notable roles include Thomas Sadoski as Lieutenant Commander Dick Cevoli, Daren Kagasoff as Bill Koenig, Joe Jonas as Marty Goode, Nick Hargrove as Carol Mohring, and Joseph Cross as Charlie Ward. Other cast members and the characters they played in Devotion are Spencer Neville as Bo Lavery, Boone Platt as Buddy Gill, Dean Denton as USS Leyte (CV-32) Captain T.U. Sisson, Thad Luckinbill as Peters, Serinda Swan as Elizabeth Taylor, and Bill Martin Williams as President of the United States Harry S. Truman.
Production and Cinematic Elements of Devotion (2022)
Though set in 1950, director J.D. Dillard’s Devotion undoubtedly resonates with contemporary audiences. Raised by a naval aviator father, Dillard had the advantage of stories his father, who was the only black man in the aviation community during his time, shared with him. The director also had the pleasure of having his father on set as a technical advisor. Filming began on February 4, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia, extending to other locations, including Charleston, South Carolina, and East Wenatchee.
The USS Leyte was recreated at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport where filming also took place from March 17 to April 13, 2021. Practical effects were created with real aircraft, including several F4U Corsairs, an AD Skyraider, two F8F Bearcat fighters, and a MiG-15. Kevin LaRosa, the aerial stunt coordinator who created flight sequences for Top Gun also worked with Dillard on this piece.
Devotion was released at the Toronto International Film Festival in IMAX on September 12, 2022. On October 19, 2022, the film was released on the opening night of Film Fest 919. It later premiered in the U.S. at the 58th Chicago International Film Festival on October 22, 2022, while the theatrical release was on November 23, 2022. Totaling $21.7 million in box office earnings, Devotion incurred losses of over $89 million if all expenses are factored in. Nevertheless, it was nominated for several awards, including one NAACP Image Award and a Black Reel Award for Jonathan Majors. It also received a Black Reel Awards nomination for Outstanding Film. The film can be watched here.