Glen Powell has been in the entertainment industry for almost 20 years, and his journey has been filled with lots of ups and downs. While there are some people who may have thought he was nothing more than another handsome face, Glen has shown that he really is a talented actor. His career really started to gain traction in 2018 after the release of the Netflix movie Set It Up, and things have been going well for him ever since. Most recently, he has gotten lots of attention for his role in the 2022 movie Top Gun: Maverick and many people believe that he has what it takes to become one of the industry’s next hottest stars. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Glen Powell.
1. He’s From Texas
Glen was born and raised in the Austin, Texas area and he is very proud of where he’s from. He also attended the University of Texas at Austin. He is currently based in the Los Angeles area and due to the demands of his career, he doesn’t get to visit Texas very often.
2. He’s In a Relationship
Thanks to his good looks and growing star power, Glen’s DMs are probably flooded on a daily basis. However, anyone who is thinking about shooting their shot might want to think again. Glen is in a very happy relationship with a model named Gigi Paris. It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, but their relationship appears to be going strong.
3. He’s a Writer and Producer
Glen has devoted most of his career to focus on acting, but that isn’t the only thing he’s contributed to the entertainment industry. In 2011, he made his debut as a writer and producer with a short film called J.A.W. Since then, he has produced a handful of other projects and will likely do more in the future.
4. He Used to Play Lacrosse
Even though Glen’s life is all about performing these days, that wasn’t always the case. When he was younger, sports had all of his attention and he was a very talented lacrosse player. He even earned all-state honors in high school. Despite the fact that his days as a competitive athlete are over, Glen still likes to stay as active as he can.
5. He Did Stunt Work Early In His Career
If there’s one thing no one can say about Glen, it’s that he didn’t work hard to get where he is today. As mentioned earlier, his career has had lots of twists and turns, but he’s always managed to keep moving forward. During the first few years of his career, he actually did some stunt work. His first stunt job was in the 2005 movie The Wendell Baker Story.
6. Family is Important to Him
Glen has chosen to keep many details about his private life to himself, but we do know that he comes from a close family. He has an especially close relationship with his grandmother who passed away in 2021. In an Instagram post in her honor, he wrote, “My world just lost a bit of magic. Grammy taught me that we do not diminish in one direction or another. We do not lose our beauty as we get older. Broken bodies can still dance, wrinkled faces can still laugh, and creaky voices can still sing. She would always have a smile on her face and a song in her heart. For her, every room she walked into was paradise. Every day she woke up was a miracle. She rediscovered the beauty of her existence constantly. What a great gift to leave this world still in love with it. I believe in heaven because you taught me the best is yet to come.”
7. He’s Done Video Game Work
The majority of Glen’s career has been spent doing live-action work, but he has also done some voice acting over the years. In fact, his first voice acting credit was for a video game called Deus Ex: Invisible War which was released in 2003. To date, this is his only video game credit.
8. He Initially Auditioned for the Role of Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick
When Glen heard there was going to be a sequel to Top Gun, he knew that he wanted to be a part of it. However, the audition process didn’t go as planned. He originally went out for the role of Rooster and was crushed when he didn’t end up getting cast. Fortunately, however, he was able to join the cast in the role of Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin.
9. Denzel Washington Convinced Him to Move to Los Angeles
When Glen was just 17-years-old, Denzel Washington cast him in the movie The Great Debaters. He also persuaded Glen to relocate to Los Angeles. During an interview with Men’s Health, Glen shared that Denzel Washington told him, “This race, Hollywood, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. You’re running your own race. Don’t look in the other lanes. It doesn’t matter how fast somebody else is going, where they’re going, or if they look better doing it. It doesn’t matter.”
10. He Has His Pilot’s License
Glen may have just been playing a character in Top Gun: Maverick, but there is one part of the role he really embraced in real life – and that’s flying. During the pandemic, he decided to get his pilot’s license and he has been enjoying the freedom of flying ever since.