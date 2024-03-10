Madison Lintz – Highlighting the Journey of the Bosch Star to Fame

Madison Lintz was introduced to television audiences in 2010 when she portrayed Sophia Peletier in The Walking Dead. The role earned her recognition and a Young Artist Awards nomination in 2013. She has since appeared in more blockbusters, including the Bosch franchise. Lintz appeared in a main role in Bosch during its run from 2015 to 2021 for which she was nominated for two awards. She is reprising her role in Bosch Legacy.
In addition to her most popular roles, Madison Lintz has appeared in minor roles across film and television series. She has also worked with brands on commercials and video game voiceovers to widen her horizon. Overall Lintz has been acting for longer than her record show as she had an early start. Let’s explore the life and career of the Bosch star.
Madison Lintz Was Born in 1999
An American by nationality, Madison Lintz was born on May 11, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Her mother is actress Kelly Collins Lintz who is known for her roles in Miracles from Heaven (2016), Gifted (2017), and One Tree Hill (2003) while her dad is Marc Lintz, a Georgia-based real estate agent. Lintz grew up in a family of actors with two younger brothers, Matt Lintz (b. 2001) and Macsen Lintz (b. 2006) who appeared on The Walking Dead as Henry. Macsen played the younger version of the character from 2016 to 2018 before Matt took over to depict the older Henry from 2018 to 2019. Lintz also has an older sister, Mackenzie Lintz who was born in 1996. Mackenzie is another actress in the family known for playing Norrie Calvert-Hill on Under the Dome.
Madison Lintz was home-schooled while living with her family in Alpharetta, Georgia to allow her to juggle her career and academics. She later completed her education at Covenant Christian Academy. There is no record of the actress attending college to further her studies.
Madison Lintz Began Acting at the Age of Six
Growing up in a family with an acting background set the stage for Madison Lintz to get an early start. At age six, she was introduced to the performing arts, appearing in television commercials for brands like Golden Corral. While her formative years brought her closer to the spotlight, Lintz caught her big acting break at 11 when she portrayed Sophia Peletier in the first two seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead in 2010. Her performance didn’t just skyrocket her to fame but earned her the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Young Actress.
Around the same time she attained mainstream fame, Madison Lintz appeared in two 2012 films – After as Young Ana and Parental Guidance as Ashley. She also made a guest appearance on the Christian TV talk show It’s Supernatural as Natalia and the musical drama television series Nashville as Dana Butler. Lintz also played Annie in the 2012 television movie American Judy. Her next role was as Hannah in the 2018 movie Along Came the Devil. Perhaps her most popular role so far, Madison Lintz’s spot in the spotlight was solidified with her supporting role of Maddie Bosch, the daughter of the titular character, Harry Bosch in Bosch alongside Titus Welliver as Bosch.
Her recurring part in the Amazon series ran from 2015 until the series wrapped in 2021. Lintz was made a series regular in the second season of Bosch. For her performance as Maddie Bosch, Lintz was nominated for two awards, including the Saturn Awards for Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series. The spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy premiered on Amazon Freevee on May 6, 2022, with Lintz reprising her role as a main cast member. In 2023, she did a voiceover for the role of Sophia Peletier in The Walking Dead: Destinies video game.
Madison Lintz is in a Committed Relationship
The Bosch actress is in a longtime relationship with a man named Jackie. She often posts pictures of him on Instagram with lovely captions to go with them. In October 2022, Lintz took to her Instagram page to celebrate three years with her boyfriend with a heartfelt message expressing her love for him. However, Lintz doesn’t give away much information about her boyfriend and he doesn’t seem to be in the famous circle. Lintz is an animal lover, a passion she appears to share with her boyfriend. They have a few dogs and cats in their custody. Get the latest on the Bosch: Legacy series which has Madison Lintz in the main cast.
