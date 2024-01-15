Bosch Legacy: Examining Maddie’s Arc in the Spinoff Series

Maddie Bosch has been one of the key characters in the spin-off series Bosch: Legacy. As the first spin-off show from Amazon Prime Video’s police procedural series Bosch, Bosch: Legacy has been a hit with audiences and critics. With season 2 finale, which aired on November 9, 2023, leaving audiences with several cliffhangers, Bosch: Legacy season 3 has several arcs and unanswered questions to address.
The spin-off series sees the eponymous character from the original series, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), now a retired LAPD detective, who works as a freelance private investigator. With a reputation for bending the rules whenever he seems fit, Harry Bosch’s last supposed act in Bosch: Legacy season 2 may just be his biggest undoing. Here’s how Harry Bosch’s actions may influence the events and Maddie’s arc in Bosch: Legacy season 3.
Who Is Maddie Bosch?
Madeline “Maddie” Bosch is the daughter of Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch and former FBI agent Eleanor Wish. Longtime fans/audiences of the original series are more acquainted with the character’s history than new audiences of Bosch: Legacy. Introduced as a guest character in Bosch season 1, Maddie grew from a recurring character to a series regular. The character appeared in 64 of Bosch‘s 68 episodes. However, in Bosch: Legacy, Maddie is a major character in the spin-off series. As a lead character, Maddie has appeared in all 20 episodes in the released 2 seasons of Bosch: Legacy. No longer working as an intern with civil rights attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), as she did in Bosch, Maddie is introduced as a rookie LAPD officer.
Maddie and her father, Harry Bosch, didn’t have the best of relationships growing up. Estranged, Harry was hardly present in Maddie’s and her mother’s life because of his commitment to work as an LAPD detective. However, as she grew older, Harry has been making efforts to get closer to Maddie. Beginning Bosch: Legacy as a rookie LAPD officer is a nod to the admiration she always had for her father. Life hasn’t been fair and rosy for Maddie as she has had her fair share of trauma – losing her mother, kidnapped by her father’s enemies, and being abducted by a rapist. Actress Madison Lintz has continued to play the character from Bosch original show to its spin-off series.
Maddie’s Arc in Bosch: Legacy So Far
The second season of Bosch: Legacy begins with Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) attacking Maddie in her apartment, knocking her out with chloroform and abducting her. In the first two episodes of the season, Harry Bosch races against time to locate where Kurt Dockweiler buried Maddie in the desert. Although Harry gets to Maddie in time, the near-death experience leaves Maddie traumatized. After four months, Maddie is assigned desk work to ease her return to active duty. She was later promoted to the CRU after her excellent work in the office. Besides ruthlessly beating a suspect, Maddie makes her first kill as a police officer in the penultimate episode of Bosch: Legacy Season 2.
When Don Ellis (Max Martini) holds Harry Bosch at gunpoint, Maddie, who’s in the vicinity with Officer Reyna Vasquez (Denise G. Sanchez), arrives and shoots at Ellis. The bullet fatally hits Ellis, who falls off the boat into the water with his gun. Things soon begin to look up for Maddie, with her statement against Kurt Dockweiler helping to keep him in prison and his death in prison, as well as the police recovering Ellis’ gun.
However, the finale’s biggest cliffhanger, besides Chandler’s announcement to run for District Attorney, is Maddie answering her father’s call. On the other end of the call was Preston Borders, an inmate in the same prison as Kurt Dockweiler. Preston Borders informs Bosch (unbeknownst to him that Maddie is the one on the other end of the call) that he has “taken care of it.” The scene ends with Maddie quickly connecting the dots and asking her father what he has done, signifying she believes he ordered the death of Kurt Dockweiler in prison.
What to Expect for Maddie’s Arc in Bosch: Legacy Season 3
Although Maddie knows her father isn’t a stickler for rules, knowing he ordered the killing of Kurt Dockweiler takes things to a new level. For the past 2 seasons, Bosch has made attempts to get closer to Maddie. Although he learned of her existence much later and they became estranged, Harry has and continues to be protective of Maddie. Until her first kill (Ellis), Maddie has always been empathetic and one to do things by the books. However, her experiences in these past episodes have toughened her as a person and police officer.
Playing a major role in Bosch: Legacy season 3, her knowledge of Bosch ordering the killing of Kurt Dockweiler will no doubt affect their relationship. Maddie will be torn between exposing her father and losing the only family she has left. With the FBI closing in on Bosch about the pipe case and the arrest of Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen Chang), viewers may see him want to take the fall to help take the guilt and decision off Maddie’s chest. If Maddie doesn’t turn Bosch in, like her father, her career as a police officer is already being tainted. Whatever direction the showrunners choose to explore, there is no doubt Maddie will be instrumental in Bosch: Legacy Season 3 plot.
