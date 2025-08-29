Alex Zahara: Dissecting His Career Beyond Final Destination Bloodlines

Since his debut in the late 1990s, Alex Zahara has not had a dull moment in his acting career. The versatile Canadian entertainer has showcased his talent across the board, appearing in top movies and TV shows. Zahara played multiple characters in Stargate SG-1 more than any other actor. He has also garnered an extensive list of voice acting credits, spanning major productions such as Lego Jurassic World and Iron Man.
More than just being an incredible performer, Alex Zahara taught an Acting for Teens class at the Vancouver Film School in British Columbia, Canada. Embracing the spotlight from a young age can be tricky, and being an early starter himself, guiding the younger generation is right up Zahara’s alley. Zahara joined the theater at a young age and performed in a stage adaptation of M*A*S*H. Currently, his acting credits span major television, film, and voice roles.
Alex Zahara’s Professional Acting Career Began in the Late 199os with a Television Role
The Alberta-born actor got a notable debut with several television roles in 1998. One of the highlights of his debut year as a professional actor is playing multiple roles in Stargate SG-1, including Alien Leader, Egga, and Michael Webber. He also played a career-defining role on The Sentinel as Gabe and appeared as Tommy on Dead Man’s Gun during this time. In 1999, Zahara guest-starred in three television series, including one episode of The Outer Limits as Karl Rademacher.
The early 2000s brought more supporting roles for Zahara, who played Johanssen on Dark Angel in 2001. This era also saw him appear on television series such as Los Luchadores as Douglas Slade, The Immortal as Demon Assistant, and The Dead Zone as Major Reg Granowitz. He appeared in three television series in 2004: Kingdom Hospital as Sol Tarus, Cold Squad as Steve Baker, and Tru Calling as Peter.
After his 2007 role as Magnus on Blood Ties, Alex Zahara was seen three years later on Psych as Alan Zenuk. From 2015 to 2018, Zahara portrayed SS Officer Oliver Diels on The Man in the High Castle. His television credits also include Riverdale, See, Home Before Dark, and School Spirits.
Highlights of Alex Zahara’s Film Credits
Alex Zahara’s appearance as Howard Campbell in the 2025 blockbuster Final Destination Bloodlines marked his 15th film credit. Zahara made his film debut in 1999, appearing as Norseman in The 13th Warrior. His next film roles were in 2001’s Kill Me Later as Officer Larry and Walking Shadow as Lou Montana. The next year, he was seen as Dulann in Babylon 5: The Legend of the Rangers and spent the rest of the decade appearing in films such as Open Range (2003), The Keeper (2004), Another Cinderella Story (2008), and Ice Twisters (2009).
Between 2013 and 2014, Alex Zahara played Dr. Renald in Horns and Dr. Schwarzstein in A Daughter’s Nightmare. His recent film credits include Aliens Stole My Body (2020) as Tar Gibbons, Drinkwater (2021) as Mr. Babcock, and Final Destination Bloodlines (2025) as Howard Campbell. The latter gained global recognition, becoming the best entry and highest-grossing installment in the Final Destination franchise.
Alex Zahara is a Prolific Voice Actor
In his first voice acting role, Alex Zahara played two characters on the animated television series, Roswell Conspiracies: Aliens, Myths & Legends, as Nick Logan and James Rinaker. After a long break from voiceovers, Zahara lent his voice to Kousuke Tsuda in the 2006 animated movie, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. He also voiced Mr. Mizuki as a series regular on the TV show Nana from 2006 to 2007.
Subsequently, Zahara voiced multiple characters on the Japanese anime television series, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 and reprised his role as Lockon Stratos in the film Mobile Suit Gundam 00: A Wakening of the Trailblazer. In his next performance, Alex Zahara gave his voice to Peter Corbeau on Iron Man: Armored Adventures in 2009. Zahara took his voice prowess to video games in 2010, voicing different characters in Dead Rising 2 and Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 3. In 2011, he voiced more video game characters in Dead Rising 2: Off the Record and BackStab HD.
His voice has been featured in more video games, including Dead Rising 4, Thimbleweed Park, JETT: The Far Shore, and Homeworld 3. Other voice performances credited to Alex Zahara can be seen in film and television projects such as Inhumans, Marvel Knights: Eternals, Gintama, Nils Holgersson, Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit, Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones, and LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum.
