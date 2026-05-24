Gia Aldisert And Tim Demirjian: Are The Love Overboard Season 1 Winners Still Together?

Hulu’s Love Overboard Season 1 concluded with Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian as the winners. The pair were among the singles who competed in the reality dating series, featuring 16 contestants tasked with finding love aboard Chakra, a luxurious yacht cruising across the waters of Malta. Hosted by Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, the show kicks off with all the contestants giving equal opportunity as “topsiders” to mingle and form connections with anyone they like.
Thereafter, those who failed to connect with anyone, the “downsiders,” are condemned to serve the topsiders from their crew cabins. They are expected to cook, clean, and cater to the four lucky couples who enjoy the topside luxury, but will get the chance to rise to the topside if they can instigate a breakup between any of the existing couples on the topside. The nine-episode season filmed in June 2025 concluded with Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian winning the $100,000 trip around the world.
Revisiting Gia Aldisert And Tim Demirjian’s Time On Love Overboard
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welcome to the yacht life 🛥️ #LoveOverboard is now streaming on @hulu and hulu on Disney+.
Gia and Tim’s connection wasn’t instant. The real estate agent from Topanga, California, was first drawn to Beau Bailey, a 25-year-old model and personal trainer from Lakeville, Minnesota. Gia and Beau had established quite a solid bond in “Sink or Swim” (Episode 2) when Tim came into the picture. His decision to pursue his attraction towards Gia disrupted the real estate agent’s connection with Beau. She finds herself gauging and comparing her feelings for both men.
On her first date with Tim, Gia realized she was more compatible with the entrepreneur from Boston, Massachusetts. Their conversation flowed naturally, deepening their emotional bond. Regardless, Gia refrained from exploring their physical attraction, believing it would amount to cheating on Beau. The love triangle eventually gave way to a genuine relationship between Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian. This was after Gia decided to let go of Beau at the Plank Ceremony.
The Couple Narrowly Defeated David Fuhrman And Val Zuluaga To Win The Season
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hot mess coming right up 🔥 #LoveOverboard premieres on march 26 on @hulu and hulu on disney+
Although Gia and Tim emerged as winners at the end, Val Zuluaga and David Fuhrmann nearly denied them the $100,000 global travel experience. Arguably the season’s most dramatic couple, David and Val’s relationship drew harsh criticism from other contestants because of the former’s previous connection with Lauren Ollivierre. The pediatric trauma therapist from Kansas City, Missouri, had officially asked Lauren to be his girlfriend when Val joined the show in “Rocking the Boat” (Episode 5) as a shipwrecker.
David and Lauren coupled up from the very beginning and quickly became one of the show’s strongest couples. Neither the viewers nor fellow shipmates anticipated that Val’s interest in David would break their bond. But after Val asked David out on a date, he realized he lacked sexual chemistry with Lauren. This was after an intimate moment with Val during their spa date.
David eventually chose Val over Lauren at the plank ceremony, delivering one of the season’s most shocking moments. Despite the disapproval from other contestants, David and Val became one of the three finalists. However, they were ultimately eliminated as Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian narrowly defeated them to win the prize. While David and Val’s relationship seems to have crumbled in the face of real-life challenges, how have Gia and Tim fared after the show?
Are Gia Aldisert And Tim Demirjian Still Together?
@giaaldisert
yachts everyday sipping mimosas with @Tim Demirjian
Gia and Tim kept their relationship away from the media after filming concluded in June 2025. They haven’t been eager to provide an update regarding the status of their relationship. But from their interactions online, they are at least on good terms if they parted ways. Be that as it may, Tim hinted that they are still together in a recent interview after the release of Love Overboard Season 1.
“A lot happened on that boat that was incredible and amazing, and a lot of stuff has happened post-show, post-boat, real life that’s been equally amazing,” he told People, disclosing that he spends a lot of time with Gia, who now lives down the street from him. He also revealed that they haven’t claimed their prize, but added that they are looking forward to it. “From after filming until now, we had to keep a lot of things very much under wraps, [but now] we can plan the trip.”
The Love Overboard Season 1 winners are considering destinations in East Asia and the Balkans for their $100,000 trip around the world. “We want to go to Tokyo, eat all the great food… go out and socialize,” Tim divulged. “We like the party scene a little bit, so figure we’d like to have a good time in Tokyo, have a good time in Split, Croatia, and then go to Bora Bora and just chill out on the beach,” he added. Relive the most memorable moments from The Kelly Clarkson Show.
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