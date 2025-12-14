Kim Ji-woong: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Kim Ji-woong: Bio And Career Highlights

Kim Ji-woong

December 14, 1998

Pohang, South Korea

27 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Kim Ji-woong?

Kim Ji-woong is a South Korean singer and actor known for his compelling performances and versatile appeal. He has made a significant impact in both the K-pop and acting industries.

His breakthrough arrived after competing on the reality show Boys Planet, where his talent secured him a spot in the popular group ZEROBASEONE. This moment ignited his idol career and expanded his dedicated fanbase.

Early Life and Education

Kim Ji-woong was born in Pohang, South Korea, and spent his formative years in Wonju. His father, a high-ranking career soldier, instilled discipline and a keen interest in activities like shooting from a young age.

He attended Pyeongwon Middle School and later Broadcasting and Communication High School. His early passion for dance and K-pop led him to join a dance team, foreshadowing his eventual idol path.

Notable Relationships

Kim Ji-woong has maintained a private personal life throughout his career. No high-profile romances have been publicly disclosed or widely reported in the media.

He has no children and there is no public information regarding a current partner, keeping his relationship status largely out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights

Kim Ji-woong’s career truly ignited after his participation in the Mnet reality competition show Boys Planet. He secured eighth place, earning a debut spot in the globally successful K-pop group ZEROBASEONE.

Beyond his idol activities, Ji-woong also established himself as an actor. He debuted in the web drama The Sweet Blood and gained significant attention for his lead role in the BL web series Kissable Lips.

Signature Quote

“WILL LEAD TO GREATNESS”

