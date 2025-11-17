30 Times People Posted Unnerving Pics Of Great Heights That Made Others Say “Hell No”

When it comes to heights, having a healthy dose of fear is completely natural. It is also linked to the fear of falling, which serves as a protective mechanism for most of us. However, some people seem to be fearless, pushing the boundaries of safety and even risking their lives by climbing to the edges of rooftops, rocky mountains, or even on a windowsill to reach a dirty spot on the ninth floor.

Today, we would like to present you with some of the craziest images from all over the internet that Bored Panda collected of adrenaline enthusiasts reaching unnerving heights. These experiences, which have either been photographed by others or documented by the daredevils themselves, can seem like an unattainable adventure for regular people, not to mention people with acrophobia (the fear of heights). So whether you are actually afraid of heights or simply are not a fan of putting your life at risk, these images will serve you as an adventure you would never take but could enjoy from the safety of solid ground.

#1 Château Frontenac, Quebec City

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Getting Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed Is Not An Option

Image source: arnaudpetit_climb

#3 Harihar Fort – A Moist, Steep Staircase In India

Image source: Discover India

#4 On The Edge 1400 Feet Above Central Park

Image source: Driftershoots

#5 Say Cheese

Image source: My_Shitty_Alter_Ego

#6 Cleaning The Blinds

Image source: Manuel Ruiz

#7 A Moment I’ll Never Forget. Sometimes The Timing Is Perfect And All The Elements Line Up For You. This Was One Of Those Times

Image source: shortstache

#8 If My SO Suggested This Photo Idea, I’d Rather Be Single

Image source: angela_nikolau

#9 On Top Of The Stairs In Pico Tijuca, Brazil

Image source: 4reddityo

#10 Sunbathing On A Roof, What Could Go Wrong?

Image source: angela_nikolau

#11 Conquered My Fear Of Heights

Image source: demhagul

#12 As A Person Who Is Afraid Of Heights I’m Not Sure If This Would Make It Easier Or More Difficult To Do Your Business In This Toilet

Image source: hernandezsilva.com.mx

#13 In Brazil, There’s An Apartment Building With A 40-Store Spiral Staircase Attached To The Outside Meant As A Fire Escape. What Scares You More? Fire Or Falling?

Image source: malgoya

#14 This Would Scare The Hell Outta Me

Image source: dontcalmdown

#15 Hanging Out About ~130 Feet Up Above Deck On A Tall Ship

Image source: fender8421

#16 Me Facing My Immense Fear Of Heights 103 Floors Up On The Willis Tower In Chicago! I Did It

Image source: manwilaugh

#17 I Love Roof-Topping Photos. Does Anyone Have Any Good Ones?

Image source: bbeelzebubb

#18 Fixing An AC Compressor On A Level 28 Ledge

Image source: torosalmon

#19 1.4-Mile Highline Walk

WORLD RECORD Highline with Nathan Paulin at Mont-Saint-Michel.

Image source: Insta360

#20 Strong Performance

Image source: dailaojeda

#21 Looking Down A Mine Shaft

Image source: britishcolumbiaguy

#22 The View From High Rock Lookout, Washington State. Will Someone Please Close The Door?

Image source: Ros1031

#23 Exploring Some Of The Newer Crags On Kalymnos, Still Got The Goods After All These Years Of Development

Image source: Kieran_J_Duncan

#24 Ancient Arts – First Outdoor Climb, First Multi-Pitch Climb, First Climb On Ropes (I Do Indoor Bouldering)

Image source: reddit.com

#25 The Most Picturesque Climb In The Country

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Victory Over Fear Of Heights, 1000m

Image source: MuffeJones

#27 Hanging Out 3,000 Feet Above The Golden Gate Bridge

Image source: jacob

#28 Pulpit Rock From Above With A Growing Crack. Not A Safety Rail In Sight

Image source: AndreVonDrei

#29 Risky Shot

Image source: yaro_pancenko

#30 Afraid Of Heights? I Remember The Fear I Felt Every Time I Look At This Photo

Image source: snuffletrout

