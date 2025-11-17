30 Times People Posted Unnerving Pics Of Great Heights That Made Others Say “Hell No”

When it comes to heights, having a healthy dose of fear is completely natural. It is also linked to the fear of falling, which serves as a protective mechanism for most of us. However, some people seem to be fearless, pushing the boundaries of safety and even risking their lives by climbing to the edges of rooftops, rocky mountains, or even on a windowsill to reach a dirty spot on the ninth floor.
Today, we would like to present you with some of the craziest images from all over the internet that Bored Panda collected of adrenaline enthusiasts reaching unnerving heights. These experiences, which have either been photographed by others or documented by the daredevils themselves, can seem like an unattainable adventure for regular people, not to mention people with acrophobia (the fear of heights). So whether you are actually afraid of heights or simply are not a fan of putting your life at risk, these images will serve you as an adventure you would never take but could enjoy from the safety of solid ground.
#1 Château Frontenac, Quebec City
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Getting Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed Is Not An Option
Image source: arnaudpetit_climb
#3 Harihar Fort – A Moist, Steep Staircase In India
Image source: Discover India
#4 On The Edge 1400 Feet Above Central Park
Image source: Driftershoots
#5 Say Cheese
Image source: My_Shitty_Alter_Ego
#6 Cleaning The Blinds
Image source: Manuel Ruiz
#7 A Moment I’ll Never Forget. Sometimes The Timing Is Perfect And All The Elements Line Up For You. This Was One Of Those Times
Image source: shortstache
#8 If My SO Suggested This Photo Idea, I’d Rather Be Single
Image source: angela_nikolau
#9 On Top Of The Stairs In Pico Tijuca, Brazil
Image source: 4reddityo
#10 Sunbathing On A Roof, What Could Go Wrong?
Image source: angela_nikolau
#11 Conquered My Fear Of Heights
Image source: demhagul
#12 As A Person Who Is Afraid Of Heights I’m Not Sure If This Would Make It Easier Or More Difficult To Do Your Business In This Toilet
Image source: hernandezsilva.com.mx
#13 In Brazil, There’s An Apartment Building With A 40-Store Spiral Staircase Attached To The Outside Meant As A Fire Escape. What Scares You More? Fire Or Falling?
Image source: malgoya
#14 This Would Scare The Hell Outta Me
Image source: dontcalmdown
#15 Hanging Out About ~130 Feet Up Above Deck On A Tall Ship
Image source: fender8421
#16 Me Facing My Immense Fear Of Heights 103 Floors Up On The Willis Tower In Chicago! I Did It
Image source: manwilaugh
#17 I Love Roof-Topping Photos. Does Anyone Have Any Good Ones?
Image source: bbeelzebubb
#18 Fixing An AC Compressor On A Level 28 Ledge
Image source: torosalmon
#19 1.4-Mile Highline Walk
WORLD RECORD Highline with Nathan Paulin at Mont-Saint-Michel.
Image source: Insta360
#20 Strong Performance
Image source: dailaojeda
#21 Looking Down A Mine Shaft
Image source: britishcolumbiaguy
#22 The View From High Rock Lookout, Washington State. Will Someone Please Close The Door?
Image source: Ros1031
#23 Exploring Some Of The Newer Crags On Kalymnos, Still Got The Goods After All These Years Of Development
Image source: Kieran_J_Duncan
#24 Ancient Arts – First Outdoor Climb, First Multi-Pitch Climb, First Climb On Ropes (I Do Indoor Bouldering)
Image source: reddit.com
#25 The Most Picturesque Climb In The Country
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Victory Over Fear Of Heights, 1000m
Image source: MuffeJones
#27 Hanging Out 3,000 Feet Above The Golden Gate Bridge
Image source: jacob
#28 Pulpit Rock From Above With A Growing Crack. Not A Safety Rail In Sight
Image source: AndreVonDrei
#29 Risky Shot
Image source: yaro_pancenko
#30 Afraid Of Heights? I Remember The Fear I Felt Every Time I Look At This Photo
Image source: snuffletrout
