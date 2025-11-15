This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There’s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Crashing your car is a horrible experience that can put you off from driving for a long, long time. But sometimes, there’s nobody to blame but yourself for not being careful enough and driving headlong into a bright yellow pole. You might have been distracted. You might have wanted to cut a corner. Or you might have fallen prey to one of the most infamous parking lot poles in the United States.
There’s a pole in the Osceola Walmart parking lot that is infamous for how people keep driving into it. It’s so well-known for causing accidents that someone actually took the time to create a satirical parody page dedicated to it on Facebook. Check out some of the best photos from the page below, upvote your fave ones as you scroll on down, and let us know if there are any legendary car-walloping objects in your local area, dear Pandas.
Bored Panda interviewed both the Osceola Walmart Pole, as well as the founder of the Facebook page dedicated to it. “I get knocked down but I get up again!” the pole told Bored Panda. Meanwhile, the founder of the page said that they created the account in the middle of the 2020 pandemic. “It was a way to lighten the mood and provide some humor in a trying time.” Check out the full interview below.
Does this story sound familiar to you? Are you getting an odd sense of déjà vu? That’s because this isn’t the first time that Bored Panda’s written about an object that people keep crashing into. You can find our post about the W Maple Omaha Rock right here.
#1 5, 4, 3, 2, 1! We’re Going On A Trip In Our Favorite Rocket Ship Zooming Through The Sky, Little Can’t Drive
#2 #tbt Oof Right Down The Middle
#3 My Cousin Is The Toughest Pole I Know. I’m Just Carrying On An Old Family Tradition
#4 Thanks For Pointing It Out. There’s One In Every Family. Two In Mine, Actually. And They Always Manage To Ruin Special Occasions.
#5 Red Lights, Stop Signs I Still See Your Face In The White Cars, Front Yards Can’t Drive Past The Places We Used To Go To ‘Cause I Still Freaking Love You, Babe, Ooh
#6 “The Pole Strikes Again”
#7 I’m On A Roll, With All The Cars I Know- The Other Poles Don’t Got To Know- I Know They Wanna Hit That! 7/20/2020
#8 Some People Got Jokes But I’ve Got The Punchline. Just Wait Sir, Your Time Will Come And You Can Adjust That!
#9 I Like That Boom Boom Pow
#10
#11 Rollin With My Homies. 5-8-2020
#12 Fly High 02/12/2020
#13 Uh, Social Distancing, Ma’am. Rip 6/2/2020 Cause Of Death: Covid-19
#14 Tapped That 02/19/2020
