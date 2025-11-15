This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There’s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

by

Crashing your car is a horrible experience that can put you off from driving for a long, long time. But sometimes, there’s nobody to blame but yourself for not being careful enough and driving headlong into a bright yellow pole. You might have been distracted. You might have wanted to cut a corner. Or you might have fallen prey to one of the most infamous parking lot poles in the United States.

There’s a pole in the Osceola Walmart parking lot that is infamous for how people keep driving into it. It’s so well-known for causing accidents that someone actually took the time to create a satirical parody page dedicated to it on Facebook. Check out some of the best photos from the page below, upvote your fave ones as you scroll on down, and let us know if there are any legendary car-walloping objects in your local area, dear Pandas.

Bored Panda interviewed both the Osceola Walmart Pole, as well as the founder of the Facebook page dedicated to it. “I get knocked down but I get up again!” the pole told Bored Panda. Meanwhile, the founder of the page said that they created the account in the middle of the 2020 pandemic. “It was a way to lighten the mood and provide some humor in a trying time.” Check out the full interview below.

Does this story sound familiar to you? Are you getting an odd sense of déjà vu? That’s because this isn’t the first time that Bored Panda’s written about an object that people keep crashing into. You can find our post about the W Maple Omaha Rock right here.

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image credits: walmartpole

#1 5, 4, 3, 2, 1! We’re Going On A Trip In Our Favorite Rocket Ship Zooming Through The Sky, Little Can’t Drive

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#2 #tbt Oof Right Down The Middle

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#3 My Cousin Is The Toughest Pole I Know. I’m Just Carrying On An Old Family Tradition

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#4 Thanks For Pointing It Out. There’s One In Every Family. Two In Mine, Actually. And They Always Manage To Ruin Special Occasions.

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#5 Red Lights, Stop Signs I Still See Your Face In The White Cars, Front Yards Can’t Drive Past The Places We Used To Go To ‘Cause I Still Freaking Love You, Babe, Ooh

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#6 “The Pole Strikes Again”

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

#7 I’m On A Roll, With All The Cars I Know- The Other Poles Don’t Got To Know- I Know They Wanna Hit That! 7/20/2020

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#8 Some People Got Jokes But I’ve Got The Punchline. Just Wait Sir, Your Time Will Come And You Can Adjust That!

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#9 I Like That Boom Boom Pow

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#10

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#11 Rollin With My Homies. 5-8-2020

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#12 Fly High 02/12/2020

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#13 Uh, Social Distancing, Ma’am. Rip 6/2/2020 Cause Of Death: Covid-19

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

#14 Tapped That 02/19/2020

This Pole In A Walmart Parking Lot Causes So Many Car Accidents, There&#8217;s A Whole Facebook Page Dedicated To It (14 Pics)

Image source: walmartpole

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Sequel TV Series to the 2011 Movie “Unknown” is Coming
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2021
50 “Shameless” Pets That Stole Their Owners’ Partners And Didn’t Even Feel Sorry About It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Korean Artist Tattoos Snakes Like No Other
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Evolution of Anfisa From 90 Day Fiancé
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2023
Trump’s Forgetful National Anthem Performance Gets The Bad Lip Reading Treatment
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2018
Guy Follows Girl Four Blocks To Her Car, Then Writes Her An Anonymous Letter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.