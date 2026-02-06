Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Slammed Over ‘Appalling’ Theme At Kids’ Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the co-parents of Stormi and Aire Webster, have come under fire after images from their children’s birthday party reignited outrage tied to one of the darkest moments in recent music history.
The backlash erupted after photos and videos surfaced from a lavish, desert-themed celebration held last weekend for Stormi, who turned eight on February 1, and Aire, who turned four the following day.
The otherwise typically extravagant Kardashian-Jenner event instead drew sharp criticism for its visual references to Astroworld Festival, a 2021 event where 10 people lost their lives during Travis Scott’s headline performance.
The decision immediately angered viewers, many of whom accused both parents of being profoundly disconnected from the tragedy still associated with that imagery.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were criticized after decorating their children’s birthday celebration with props that reminded viewers of Astroworld Festival 2021
The party itself was massive and meticulously staged.
Social media posts shared by both parents showed a sprawling setup featuring artificial rock formations, palm trees, cacti, roller-skating areas, monster truck-style elements, and custom signage reading “Stormi World” and “Planet Aire.”
Decorative Labubu characters, themed plates, balloons, and desserts bearing photos of the children filled the space.
But what elicited the strongest reaction was the party’s entrance: an oversized inflatable head nearly identical to the one used at Astroworld in 2021.
For many viewers, that visual crossed a line.
“This s**t was gross the first time, now it’s literally disgusting,” a user wrote. “The blow-ups are in such horrible taste. It looks nothing like a child’s birthday party.”
“What in the actual f**k?” another reacted. “People f**king d*ed! These people are so completely disconnected from reality it’s sickening.”
“There truly are no words to describe how hollow and creepy this is,” a third added. “I’m having trouble convincing my own eyes that it’s real.”
10 concertgoers lost their lives and hundreds were injured after Travis’ performance at Astroworld caused a stampede
The criticism stems from the unresolved emotional weight of what happened at Astroworld in November 2021.
During Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival, tens of thousands of concertgoers surged toward the stage, compressing the crowd so tightly that people were physically unable to breathe or escape.
As pressure built from multiple directions, attendees were crushed against one another, with some collapsing to the ground and others falling on top of them.
Panic spread as screams for help were drowned out by the music, and unconscious bodies were lifted above the crowd in desperate attempts to get attention.
Ten people lost their lives that day, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount. Hundreds more were injured, and dozens hospitalized. Officials later confirmed the victims suffered from compression asphyxia.
Scott was placed under criminal investigation in the aftermath, though he was never charged. The casualties were ruled accidental.
For critics, referencing that era at a children’s birthday party felt indefensible.
“There truly are no words,” one commenter wrote. “They need to give this theme up.”
Scott and Jenner have expressed their commitment to a healthy co-parenting relationship
The backlash comes against the backdrop of a long, complicated relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who dated on and off for several years before quietly separating in early 2023.
The couple first got together in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018, a pregnancy Jenner famously kept secret until after the birth.
Their son Aire was born in 2022, after an initially public naming misstep that saw him introduced as Wolf before the name was later changed.
Since the split, Jenner has moved on publicly with actor Timothée Chalamet, while Scott has remained largely private about his personal life.
Despite no longer being romantically involved, the two have consistently emphasized their commitment to co-parenting.
Jenner has previously said motherhood changed her life “for the better,” telling her sister Kim Kardashian that she felt the same after becoming a mom, “just better,” and describing parenting as “such an amazing experience.”
That co-parenting dynamic was on full display at the birthday celebration, with both parents present, singing “Happy Birthday” alongside family members, including Khloé Kardashian, who shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the event.
