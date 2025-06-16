Could 2026 Be Adam Sandler’s Year At the Oscars?

Adam Sandler may be one of Hollywood’s biggest ever stars, but when it comes to critical approval, he has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate over the years. Initially beginning his career as a zany comedian in the mid 90s, he soon crossed over to drama in 2002 with Punch-Drunk Love. Although whispers of a potential Oscar nomination swirled around Tinseltown, Sandler was snubbed.
Since Punch-Drunk Love, the box office titan funnyman has delved into dramatic realms with movies like Reign Over Me, The Meyerowitz Stories, Uncut Gems, and Hustle. The latter two films earned him even more Oscar chitchat, but again, no nominations came his way. However, in 2026, it seems likely that he may be making his way to the prestigious Academy Awards thanks to his role in Jay Kelly. Here’s everything we know.
Adam Sandler “Steals the Show” In Jay Kelly
Although Adam Sandler stays true to his comedic roots, his dramatic roles are coming much more often these days. As well as returning to one of his most iconic comedy characters with Happy Gilmore 2, the comedian’s partnership with Netflix will include another dramatic turn in Jay Kelly. Sharing the screen with George Clooney, under the direction of Noah Baumbach, Sandler features as second lead while Clooney plays the titular character. The two are joined by a stacked cast of both rising stars and season thespians, including Laura Dern, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Riley Keough, and Greta Gerwig.
With the plot still under wraps, not much is known about the finer details of the movie other than the fact that is described as a “coming-of-age story for adults”. On IMDb, the logline simply reads: “Everyone knows Jay Kelly, but he doesn’t know himself.”, alluding to an overarching theme of existential crisis, something Baumbach is known to explore in his films. Netflix encapsulate it as a “heartbreaking comedy”, and results from early screenings have pointed out one thing repeatedly; Adam Sandler steals the show.
According to World of Reel, his role is now generating early Oscar buzz, with one reviewer writing: “The overwhelming consensus with the audience afterwards was that Sandler stole the show. He’s funny, touching and very sad, as this pathetic character and his chemistry with Clooney is so good. It’s maybe the most he’s ever “stretched” as an actor. I didn’t know he had this kind of performance in him.”
Is Adam Sandler Really in the Running for an Oscar Nomination in 2026?
Following Punch-Drunk Love, Adam Sandler’s biggest source of Oscar gossip came with his role in the crime drama, Uncut Gems. This movie marked a major turning point for him as it was completely null of any comedy, whereas his previous dramatic renditions still had glimmers of humour. Yet, Sandler was the only heavy hitter in the movie, and as the lead character, getting in the running for the coveted Best Actor in a Leading Role category is no easy feat. Yet, with Jay Kelly, Sandler is second lead, meaning if he is nominated it will be in the Best Supporting Actor category, a slightly more open arena.
The first thing to point out here is that George Clooney is a favourite with voters at the Academy and he has already bagged himself two Oscars in the past. So, with people saying Sandler steals the show from Clooney, this could be the biggest chance he’s ever had. Also, word is out that Netflix will be campaigning hard for the film. Couple that with the fact that Sandler is working under four-time nominee Noah Baumbach, and it can’t help but feel like the perfect recipe.
Will Netflix Hurt “The Sandman’s” Chances?
Before Jay Kelly lands on Netflix, Happy Gilmore 2 will arrive. Releasing on July 25, 2025, this is a big moment for comedy movies as the original 1996 movie was an absolute smash hit that propelled Sandler to worldwide superstardom. While he has been criticized by critics for his eccentric and zany performances in the past, his reprisal as the iconic golfer seems to be toned down a bit based on the trailer. However, it could still be etched into the minds of critics when Jay Kelly releases.
For a streaming movie to contend for Oscar nominations, it must have a limited theatrical release in the United States before being considered eligible. Thankfully for Sandler, Jay Kelly will release in cinemas before it heads to Netflix as an original. So, his chances aren’t hurt here. So, now only time will tell if the funnyman can reel off his best dramatic performance yet and finally get a nod from the Oscars. Jay Kelly is set for release on November 14, 2025.
