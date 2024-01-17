James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking DC studios in a new direction, not only the DCEU films being cleared out. The DC TV Shows at Warner Brothers are also getting cut, but at least the fan favorite show, Superman and Lois, is getting to wrap up its story in Season 4 before fans can say goodbye. In late 2023, with speculations of its cancellation, it was announced that Superman and Lois would return for its fourth and final season on CW.
Being a spinoff of Supergirl, this series redefined the superhero genre, bringing a grounded feel to the one comical genre of TV Shows. Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, this series follows Superman as he balances being a superhero and caring for his young family with two sons. The storylines were enchanting and realistic, and Hoechlin did a fantastic job bringing his spin to the beloved role. So, seeing this series cut short before they could tell the stories they wanted to is sad. However, the final season will be nothing short of exciting. Here is everything you need to know about Superman and Lois Season 4.
Superman and Lois Season 4 Release Date
The fourth season was expected to be released in 2024, but with the SAG-AFTRA strike, this date could be moved to 2025 due to the extensive post-production necessary and VFX effects needed for the series. Tulloch revealed on her social media in January 2024 that filming had begun for the final season of Superman and Lois. Superman and Lois will be the last DC TV show in 2024. Filming is expected to wrap up after three months in April 2024.
What Is the Plot of Superman and Lois Season 4?
Superman and Lois Season 4 will only have ten episodes. While this could be too short, it could be enough to wrap up the major storylines in the show. The fourth season will pick up where Season 3 left off, with Superman fighting for his life with Doomsday. The third season was one of the most heart-wrenching and tragic, with Lois Lane suffering from Cancer and needing her family’s help and strength to go through a procedure in the midst of dealing with villains like Bruno Mannheim. Lex Luthor is finally out of jail, and he manipulates Bizzaro Superman into a creature capable of killing Superman.
Although Lex Luthor will become the main villain in Superman and Lois Season 4, this great addition will come at the cost of several Smallville residents. Superman and Lois set themselves apart because of their focus on family, reminiscent of shows like Smallville, so the change in tone with more focus on Luthor as the upcoming Season’s main villain will change how fans perceive the series. While some fans are disappointed with the emphasis on Luthor, which has been done to death in several TV shows, Superman and Lois could be gearing up to do something different with their final Season. Superman and Lois Season 4 Episode 1 is titled “The End & The Beginning,” implying that this episode will tie up the Doomsday storyline left as a cliffhanger at the end of Season 3.
Who Is Cast in Superman and Lois Season 4?
While it was revealed that Superman and Lois was getting another season, the sad news was that the budget cuts would mean some of the fans’ favourite cast members won’t return. A large number of the main cast won’t be returning as series regulars like Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, and Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing.
Michael Cudlitz, who plays Lex Luthor in the last two episodes of Superman and Lois Season 3, will return as a series regular because he is Season 4’s main villain. Tyler Hoechlin will return as Clark Kent/ Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent and Alex Griffin as Jordan Kent as the main cast. These are the only series regulars confirmed as of now. Shrinking down the cast might be great for the budget, but the story could suffer because of how much it depends on the unique talents these stars bring to the show.
