5 Tom Cruise Movies That Deserve A Remake

Tom Cruise’s iconic status in Hollywood is undeniable, with a filmography that spans decades and genres. Amidst the ongoing trend of remaking classic films, certain Cruise movies stand out as prime candidates for a modern reimagining. These films are not only a testament to Cruise’s versatility as an actor but also to the timeless appeal of the stories they tell, which could resonate strongly with today’s audience.
Rediscovering the Enchantment of Legend
The fantasy film ‘Legend’ (1985) has garnered a cult following over the years. Its dark fairy tale elements and memorable characters, like Tim Curry’s portrayal of Darkness, have left a lasting impression.
Scott is a master at creating a world that looks lived in… Here, he’s doing a helluva job since it was shot mostly indoors on the Bond stage at Pinewood, showcases director Ridley Scott’s ability to craft immersive settings. A remake could take this foundation and enhance the visual effects, bringing the ethereal world to life with modern technology and possibly expanding its settings beyond indoor stages.
Revisiting the Bar Scene with Cocktail
‘Cocktail’ (1988) gave us a glimpse into the 1980s bar scene through the eyes of Brian Flanagan, played by Cruise. Despite some mixed reviews,
Cocktail feels like it wants to be a blue-collar version of ‘Wall Street,’ suggesting its potential depth. The character dynamics, like Bryan Brown’s gruffer mentorship to Cruise’s ambitious young bartender, could be explored more deeply in a remake. It could offer an opportunity for more nuanced storytelling and character development, addressing the original’s shortcomings.
A New Era of Racing in Days of Thunder
The adrenaline-fueled ‘Days of Thunder’ (1990) showcased Cruise as race car driver Cole Trickle. Its racing scenes were described as
explosive with the most spectacular racing action ever captured on film, which speaks volumes about its potential for a remake. Advancements in filming technology could bring an unprecedented level of excitement and realism to these scenes, enhancing the visceral experience for audiences.
The Epic Romance of Far and Away Reimagined
In ‘Far and Away’ (1992), we witnessed an epic romance unfold amidst breathtaking landscapes. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, its commercial success and nominations for Best Cinematography and Best Original Score at the Academy Awards highlight its cinematic impact. A remake could benefit from current cinematic techniques to further enhance its visual storytelling and historical insights, perhaps offering even more impressive depictions of its various locales.
The Firm’s Modern Corporate Espionage
‘The Firm’ (1993), with its legal drama and suspense, stands out among Tom Cruise’s filmography. The movie was lauded for blending action qualities akin to ‘Mission: Impossible’ while presenting a compelling narrative thanks to John Grisham’s novel adaptation. A remake could update the corporate espionage theme to reflect today’s digital world complexities, maintaining its thrilling essence while making it relevant for contemporary viewers.
To conclude, these five Tom Cruise classics have the potential to be reimagined with today’s cinematic advances and resonate anew with audiences. Each story holds a unique charm that, when refurbished for modern sensibilities, could bring new life to these beloved narratives. As we look back on Cruise’s illustrious career, it’s exciting to consider how these films could be transformed for future generations to appreciate anew.
