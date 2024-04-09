In 2024, the acclaimed novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, was adapted once again for the screen as an 8-part series on Netflix titled Ripley. However, it was the 1999 movie adaptation that first captivated Hollywood audiences and propelled an already rising Matt Damon to new heights of fame. The film also ignited the careers of Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, leaving a lasting legacy as a gripping crime thriller.
Matt Damon‘s portrayal of the complex and charismatic Tom Ripley, who becomes ensnared in a web of lies and deceit, garnered widespread critical acclaim and solidified his reputation as a versatile and talented actor. Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow’s performances further added to the film’s allure, creating a compelling and suspenseful narrative that continues to captivate audiences to this day. This adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley remains a standout in the crime thriller genre, showcasing the dark and twisted depths of human nature with a touch of elegance and sophistication. Here’s how Matt Damon turned the movie into a star-making vehicle.
Matt Damon’s Role in The Talented Mr. Ripley Was a 180 Turnaround From His Breakout Movies
Matt Damon’s rise to stardom in 1997 with his breakout role in Good Will Hunting was nothing short of meteoric. Playing the titular character in the film, Damon showcased a remarkable natural talent and screen presence, despite being a relatively unknown actor at the time. What is even more impressive is that Damon co-wrote the screenplay for the film with his close friend and fellow overnight sensation Ben Affleck. Their collaboration not only resulted in a compelling and critically acclaimed film but also earned them both an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
Damon’s endearing portrayal in Good Will Hunting not only launched his career but also opened doors to more significant opportunities in Hollywood. Following his breakthrough role, his name continued to ascend, leading to another major role in the acclaimed war film Saving Private Ryan, where Damon demonstrated a deeper level of nuance and emotional depth. However, his character was once again endearing and easy to root for. So, in order to keep climbing, he needed to tread murkier waters.
In 1999, Damon’s role as Tom Ripley in The Talented Mr. Ripley truly showcased his range as an actor. Playing the suave, agreeable, yet utterly amoral con artist and unsuspecting killer, Damon proved that he could captivate audiences with his ability to embody complex and morally ambiguous characters. This role solidified Damon’s reputation as a skilled and multifaceted performer in the industry, further cementing his status as a Hollywood star on the rise.
The Complexity of the Movie’s Characters Created a Trio of Global Stars
The Talented Mr. Ripley enthralled audiences as a psychological thriller that felt like a teen angst movie for young adults, placing it into its own unique category. In the movie, as Ripley infiltrates Dickie’s (Jude Law) inner circle, he becomes entangled in a tangled web of jealousy, obsession, and manipulation. The love triangle between Ripley, Dickie, and Marge (Gwyneth Paltrow), adds a darker spin on the typical romantic trope, showcasing the destructive nature of unrequited love and obsession.
In order to navigate such a tumultuous storyline, the movie’s leads needed to be at the top of their game, and they certainly delivered. As Damon was a rapidly climbing Hollywood star, Jude Law had tall shoulders to stand alongside. Holding his own against the newcomer only proved that Law was also an emerging star set for great things. To that, the same can be said for Paltrow, who shined bright in a male-driven story.
Since the movie, all three actors have gone on to great success leading to many accolades. Matt Damon has since been nominated by the Oscars on three more occasions, while Jude Law has found himself nominated twice. Gwyneth Paltrow won her first Oscar that very same year with her leading role in Shakespeare in Love.
How The Talented Mr. Ripley Differs From Netflix’s TV Adaptation
Patricia Highsmith‘s original novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, is a haunting and chilling psychological thriller that has left an indelible mark on the genre. To that, the book can be felt in many movies outside of these adaptations, with the most recent homage coming from Emerald Fennell‘s Saltburn. In a book full of complex characters, Tom Ripley is perhaps Highsmith’s most notorious character of her career, serving as a trailblazing fictional persona who could be the first known example of a social climber turned serial killer in literature.
The 1999 movie adaptation and the 2024 Netflix series both delve into the twisted psyche of Ripley, a blatant psychopath who seamlessly blends into society while harboring dark and dangerous desires. Through stellar performances from Matt Damon in the film and Andrew Scott in the series, both adaptations effectively capture the complexity and malevolence of Ripley’s character, portraying him as a manipulative and cunning individual capable of unspeakable acts of violence.
In terms of tone, Ripley sets out to exude a sinister feel from the outset before the drama even unfolds. This was achieved by filming the series in black and white. When speaking with Indie Wire, showrunner Steve Zaillian said he couldn’t imagine such a dark story “taking place in a beautiful Italian setting with bright blue skies and colorful outfits and things like that.” Furthermore, the notion of Ripley having sexual feelings for Dickie is far less of a theme in the series than the Matt Damon-led movie. Want to read more about The Talented Mr. Ripley? Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix adaptation.